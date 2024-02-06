Bijou Phillips 'does good' amid divorce from jailed rapist Danny Masterson | Entertainment

Bijou Phillips insists she is doing well despite Danny Masterson's prison sentence.
The 'Almost Famous' actress filed for divorce from the former 'That '70s Show' star after he was sentenced last September to 30 years to life in prison after being convicted of raping her two women 20 years ago.
In addition to divorcing, Bijou recently left the Church of Scientology.
And giving a rare update on his life to E! News, at the Janie's Fund Grammys viewing party on Sunday (4/24), she said, “I'm fine.”
Bijou added that she and the couple's daughter, nine-year-old Fianna, make a “great little team.”
Despite their divorce, the 43-year-old star released a statement about Masterson's personality and said he was still in contact with their little girl every night.
She said: “Danny is an amazing father.
“Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in prison, he calls her every day. He helps with homework every night.”
Last week, Masterson was transferred to the maximum security prison that once housed notorious cult leader Charles Manson.
He was transferred from North Kern State Prison to Corcoran State Prison, California on January 29.
Sources told Deadline that the 47-year-old actor was being held in the highest security unit at the male-only prison, in part for his own protection.
His online filing indicates he won't be able to apply for parole until 2042, provided he stays out of trouble.
It reads: Parole eligibility dates may also change based on a variety of other reasons, including court orders, changes in the law, and routine audits.
The prison – which also housed Sirhan Sirhan, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin – is currently over capacity with 3,700 inmates, 42 of whom are on death row, and includes a protective housing unit that houses 47 men who have need extraordinary protection from other prisoners.
The previous week, Masterson was refused bail when he appealed his case amid concerns he had “any incentive to flee”.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo wrote: If the defendant's conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life. .
Considering the fact that the defendant has no wife to return home to, the defendant now has every reason to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve the remainder of his long pain if his appeal fails. »
His lawyers said: “The accused asks the Court to grant bail on appeal and offers to comply with all conditions imposed by the Court which allow him to be a stay-at-home parent and financial support for his family, including house arrest. and/or participation in an electronic monitoring program administered by the probation department.”
They argued he possessed a “lack of dangerousness” and would not present a flight risk, saying they now had “extensive exculpatory evidence that was not presented to the jury.”