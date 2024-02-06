Entertainment
Approach Bollywood Launches Cutting-Edge Android App for Bollywood and Entertainment Lovers
Mumbai– Approach Entertainment, a dynamic player in the field of Celebrity Management, Film Productions, Advertising, Corporate Film Productions, Film Marketing, Events and Entertainment Marketing, proudly announces the launch of its app Revolutionary Android Approach Bollywood (www.approachbollywood.com). This revolutionary app is set to redefine the way enthusiasts access and engage with the dynamic world of Bollywood and the entertainment industry.
Approach Bollywood, an Approach Entertainment company, is a distinctive Bollywood news and content platform that not only focuses on dynamic trade and business news within the industry but also caters to a wide audience, providing comprehensive coverage for enthusiasts and industry professionals.
Play Store link: https://play.google.com/store/
Approach Bollywood Android app is designed to provide a smooth and immersive experience for users who are looking for up-to-the-minute updates on the latest happenings in movies, TV, OTT, music and entertainment. broader entertainment landscape. The app promises to be a one-stop destination for multimedia content, catering to newspapers, magazines, TV channels, radio, apps and all digital media platforms.
Founder Sonu Tyagi expressed his excitement about this venture saying, “Having established ourselves in film production and celebrity management over the last decade, we saw an opportunity to leverage our expertise and our network in the film industry. The Approach Bollywood app will not only meet the entertainment content requirements of various media but will also serve as a dedicated portal for professional audiences in the film and entertainment industry as well as the general public.
Approach Bollywood app is set to become a complete gateway to the world of entertainment, offering a rich tapestry of multimedia content. From informative articles and engaging videos to exclusive interviews, the app covers the general and business facets of films, television, OTT services, music and much more. With an unwavering commitment to real-time updates, the newswire service ensures that users are constantly informed of the latest industry developments. The Bollywood Approach goes beyond the surface, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the latest trends and the business side of Bollywood.
The app ensures authentic industry coverage through its Celebrity Management Edge, providing access to a wide range of stars while maintaining the highest standards of journalistic integrity. Going further, the app transforms into a dynamic platform, hosting professional events and delving into producing branded content with celebrities. Additionally, it ventures into the world of television and digital channels, offering its own exclusive shows to captivate audiences in the field of cinema and entertainment.
Approach Bollywood Android App aims to captivate a wide audience, providing content that appeals not only to avid movie buffs, but also to entertainment industry professionals. As digital platforms continue to gain popularity, Approach Bollywood is poised to bring the best of the entertainment world to its users.
At the forefront of the Approach Entertainment group is writer/director and producer Sonu Tyagi, a highly accomplished individual with professional qualifications in psychology, advertising, journalism and filmmaking. Known as an award-winning writer, director and producer, Sonu Tyagi has left an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape. Before venturing into the entertainment field, he accumulated extensive experience with leading advertising agencies and media houses in India. His journey began with the creation of Approach Communications, a dynamic integrated public relations and communications agency.
Building on his success, Tyagi then launched Approach Entertainment, a global company specializing in celebrity management and film production. Recognizing the growing importance of authentic industry coverage, he introduced Approach Bollywood, a notable Bollywood and entertainment news feed. Sonu Tyagi, by his spiritual nature, also headed the charitable spiritual organization Go Spiritual India.
In addition to his prolific portfolio, award-winning writer/director/producer Sonu Tyagi recently co-produced a spiritual web series titled “Two Great Masters” under the banners Approach Entertainment and Go Spiritual India. This venture showcases his versatile expertise and commitment to exploring various facets of the entertainment industry.
Recognized with multiple accolades, Approach Entertainment has won the World Business Confederation's Biz India Award 2010, the Worldwide Marketing Organization's Service Excellence Award and the prestigious Public Relations Company of the Year award. Founder Sonu Tyagi also received the Yuva Ratn Award, adding another feather to the group's illustrious cap.
Approach Entertainment stands as a distinguished powerhouse, excelling in celebrity management, motion picture productions, advertising and corporate film solutions, motion picture marketing, and event and entertainment marketing. Concurrently, Approach Communications operates as a leading integrated public relations and communications agency, serving various industries including corporate, healthcare, entertainment, finance, education and social. With a rapidly expanding presence in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Kolkata, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Jalandhar, Approach Entertainment Group occupies a central position in the fields of entertainment, media and communications. The group notably has a unit specializing in the distribution of Bollywood content and media known as Approach Bollywood.
Beyond its commercial activities, Approach Entertainment Group is proud to host the Go Spiritual India charitable initiative. This organization is dedicated to philanthropy, promoting spiritual awareness, supporting mental health, wellness, organic practices, spiritual tourism, events, media, and various social causes.
