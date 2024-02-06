Toby Keith, Popular Country Music Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 62





Toby Keith, the larger-than-life singer-songwriter behind No. 1 country hits like Whos Your Daddy? and Made in America and one of Nashville's biggest stars for three decades, died Monday. He was 62 years old. His death was announced on its official websitewho says he died peacefully surrounded by his family. The singer announced in the summer of 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and was being treated with chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. In a recent interview with KWTV News 9, an Oklahoma-based television station, Mr. Keith, who played a series of shows in Las Vegas in December, said he was still undergoing treatment. Cancer is a roller coaster, he says. You just sit here and wait for it to go away, it may never go away. Keith said his Christian faith helped him get through the treatment and potentially dark aftermath.

Singing in a baritone that is alternately declamatory and lilting, Mr. Keith cultivated a boisterous, direct persona with recordings like I Wanna Talk About Me and Beer for My Horses. Built around clever puns and droll humor and more than a little macho swagger, the two dominated the country charts, with Beer for My Horses, a vibrant Rolling Stones-style rocker with Willie Nelson on vocals, moving to Top 40 pop. Mr. Keith wrote or co-wrote most of his material, which ranged in style from traditional honky-tonk to pop-country ballads and southern rock. More than 60 of his singles have reached the country charts, including 20 No. 1 hits, and he has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. In 2015, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in a class with Cyndi Lauper, blues pioneer Willie Dixon, and Robert Hunter and Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead. Mr. Keith was already in his 30s, after years of struggling to make it in the music business, when he signed his first record deal in 1993. He had previously worked as a rodeo worker, as a thug in the fields oil company in Oklahoma and as a semi-professional football player to support his young family. I didn't take much vacation in the first 20 years of my adult life, Mr. Keith said in a 2018 episode of The Big Interview with Dan Rather.

When I came out and my song hit, he added, referring to Should Have Been a Cowboy, his first No. 1 country single, in 1993, I was doing 28, 29 shows a month because I didn't didn't know I was going to get a second shot. At the time, I was just trying to outdo everyone.

