Fighter receives legal notice for Hrithik and Deepika kiss scene | Bollywood





Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, have received a legal notice for a kissing scene between the lead actors. According to a Indian TV report, an Indian Air Force officer, Wing Commander Saumya Deep Das, gave the notice. According to the report, the advisory stated that “the IAF uniform is not just an item of clothing, it is a powerful symbol of unwavering commitment to duty, national security and selfless service.” (Also read | Day 12 of Fighter box office collection: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film dips again, likely to earn slightly more 3 credits) Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in a scene from Fighter. Opinion against Fighter following kissing scene The notice is: Legal notice for defamation, insult and adverse impact on the Indian Air Force and its officers. It read: “He embodies the highest ideals of sacrifice, discipline and unwavering dedication to the protection of our nation. By using this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film grossly misrepresents its inherent dignity and devalues ​​the profound sacrifices made by countless officers in service to our nation. » Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! A warfighter normalizes inappropriate behavior in uniform He also added: “Furthermore, it normalizes inappropriate behavior in uniform, setting a dangerous precedent that undermines the moral and ethical standards expected of those charged with protecting our borders. Kissing in uniform, on a track that falls under the jurisdiction of a technical field. , although described as romantic, is considered entirely inappropriate and unbecoming of an IAF officer, as it contradicts the high standards of discipline and decorum expected of them. About the fighter Fighter has received positive responses from the audience and is doing well at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film features Hrithik as squadron leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as squadron leader Minal Rathore aka Minni and Anil as squad captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. This is Hrithik and Deepika's first ever on-screen collaboration. The film has entered 150 crore club in India and crossed the 300 worldwide. Siddharth on the fighter Talking about the film, Siddharth had earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. An ambitious film in more ways than one. It's more than just a movie for us. And we gave this one our all. 2024 starts again with the same feeling of nervousness and anxiety. Hoping you will give FIGHTER the same love as you gave to PATHAAN. Happy New Year guys! See on the movies!!” Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

