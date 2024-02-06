Mrunal Thakur Reveals He Was Denied Speak At Awards Ceremony, Media Ran Behind Janhvi Kapoor Leaving Her Interview Midway: They're Child Stars But We | Bollywood News





A video of Mrunal Thakur talking about her experience with the media choosing a “child star” over her in an interview has gone viral on social media. In the video, Mrunal explains that it is not the stars' children who are responsible for nepotism in Bollywood, but the public and the media. In the video, Mrunal is seen giving bytes to the media, where she says: Let's start with the media. For example, we unfortunately don't have Ananya and Janhvi. But I have to say something, it's not their fault, they're child stars, it's us as ordinary people who are so intrigued to know what's going on in their lives. Mrunal also revealed that at one of the award nights where she won the Best Actress award, the media left her interview midway and ran behind Janhvi Kapoor who had won the award in a different category. She shared, “I'll give you a simple example: At an awards night, an interview session was happening, I was in the middle of an interview and the media ran after the child star , now tell me! I was awarded as best critical actor, as was Janhvi who was awarded the same evening. I didn't even receive the speech… It seems that the video is from Mrunal's appearance at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2019. She also urged people to stop pointing fingers at celebrity children and asked the media to reflect on their actions and rhetoric on the nepotism debate. I'm not saying I'm jealous or anything like that. I say it's not their fault. So stop pointing fingers at nepotism, nepotism. That too, how I feel, depends on the public and the media in particular, she said. On the professional front, Mrunal, who turned to films after quitting a successful acting career in television serials, made her film debut in 2019 with Love Sonia. She has recently received a lot of love and appreciation for her films like Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, among others. Mrunal will next be seen in Family Star with Vijay Devarakonda. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

