Where Bollywood glamor meets the world's first health-conscious lifestyle

At the heart of Dubai's architectural grandeur, the unveiling of EYWA's Sky Collection penthouses and apartments emerges as a beacon of wellness and luxury, redefining the essence of high-end living. Hosted by Million Dollar Listing stars Josh and Matt Altman, this groundbreaking event at the Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, did more than just showcase a new real estate development; he unveiled a vision of the future where health and opulence blend harmoniously. EYWA, from renowned European developer R.evolution, is not just any luxury residence: it is poised to become the world's most unique and health-conscious building, a claim that resonates deeply with the style of life and aspirations of Bollywood celebrities. The EYWA development is not just a collection of luxury apartments and penthouses; it is a sanctuary designed for the well-being of its inhabitants. With 46 meticulously designed apartments and two penthouses spread across 19 floors, each space at EYWA is designed to promote harmony, well-being and a deep sense of well-being. The inclusion of a crystal garden and a clubhouse equipped with private dining rooms, work and meeting rooms, a library and a music lounge, all highlight the development's commitment to foster a lifestyle that is not only luxurious, but also beneficial to the health and happiness of its residents. . The grand unveiling, attended by over a thousand guests including celebrities and influencers, showcased much more than EYWA's physical beauty and amenities; it highlighted its potential as the next haven for Bollywood's elite. EYWA's strategic positioning along the Dubai Water Canal offers unrivaled views of Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa, making it a coveted address for those who live their lives in the spotlight but insist on a home that promotes their well-being. This vision of a health-conscious lifestyle pairs well with the values ​​of many in Bollywood, where fitness and wellness are as much a part of a celebrity's life as the roles they portray in the screen. EYWA's focus on health, combined with its ultra-luxurious amenities, presents an unprecedented living experience that directly appeals to the sensibilities of the Indian film industry's luminaries. At the launch, guests were treated to an innovative blend of ancient traditions and cutting-edge technology. The donation of natural crystals highlighted the development's focus on positive energy and prosperity, while virtual reality tours allowed guests to experience EYWA's offerings in a uniquely immersive way. This blend of traditional and modern not only reflects EYWA's architectural and philosophical ethos, but also echoes Bollywood's continuing dance between its rich historical roots and its adoption of modern storytelling techniques. For Bollywood VVIPs, EYWA represents the ultimate retreat, where the glamor of the silver screen meets the tranquility of a wellness sanctuary. In a city that is no stranger to luxury, EYWA stands out as a development that not only offers opulence but prioritizes the health and well-being of its residents. This speaks to the idea that true luxury depends not only on how you live, but also on the quality of your life. EYWA Penthouses and Sky Collection Apartments set a new standard for luxury living in Dubai, offering a unique proposition that combines the allure of Bollywood glamor with the principles of health-conscious living. As the world’s unique and most health-conscious building, EYWA is not only changing the landscape of Dubai; it's reshaping expectations of luxury living for Bollywood's elite and beyond. At EYWA, luxury doesn't just mean exquisite views and unparalleled amenities; it means living in a space that nourishes your health, happiness, and well-being in every way possible.



