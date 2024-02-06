Harry Potter actor reveals which character he would like to play in series reboot





Actor Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter films, recently revealed which character he would like to play in the upcoming reboot of the series.



Speaking at a Harry Potter During a panel at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida on February 4, Lewis said that Defense Against the Dark Arts professor Remus Lupin would be his choice. “The character I liked was Professor Lupin.” the actor said via People, after noting that he was “too old to play Neville again” and basing his choice “solely on when I read the books”. Lewis then paid tribute to “the incomparable David Thewlis”, who brought the character to life on screen, adding that he “could never be beaten” for his portrayal of a werewolf. “If I had to try…this would be the one I would do.” Related How does Apparition work in Harry Potter? What is apparition in the world of Harry Potter and how does it work? Also in attendance was Jason Isaacs, who played the sinister Lucius Malfoy in the films. When asked who he would like to play in the next Harry Potter series, the actor jokingly chose Dobby the house elf because he wouldn't “have to wear makeup” and could “just waltz, in the middle of the day, have a cup of coffee and steal the whole scene.

Casting challenges for the Harry Potter reboot Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television, previously described the film's casting. Harry Potter such a stimulating series. “The tricky part is the first two books [The Philosopher’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets]where the kids are younger, around 11 or 12,” she explained. As such, the process requires almost flawless decision-making because the actors will grow with their characters, as seen in the films. A statement from Max promised “a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic details, much-loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. » The series also plans to “be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world. » Related Who gave Harry Potter the Invisibility Cloak? The Invisibility Cloak has gotten Harry Potter out of many sticky situations, but how did he obtain such a valuable magical artifact? However, the series still needs to find its showrunner before casting can begin. The shortlist currently only has a handful of names, including Francesa Gardiner (Succession), Martha Hillier (The last kingdom), Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Tom Moran (Devil's Hour) and Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes). The eight Harry Potter the films starred Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley. The film also featured a range of talented British actors, including Dame Maggie Smith, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Jason Isaacs and the late actors Alan Rickman, Robbie Coltrane and Michael Gambon. THE Harry Potter The reboot series is currently in development at Max. Source: People Harry Potter The Harry Potter franchise follows the adventure of a young boy who introduces a whole new world of magic, chaos, and darkness. Crossing the obstacles in his path, young Harry's heroic rise pits him against Lord Voldemort, one of the most dangerous wizards in the world, and all his servants. Created by Rowling First film Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Last movie Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 Upcoming TV Shows Harry Potter Where to watch HBO Max Characters) Harry Potter, Voldemort Video games) Hogwarts Legacy, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Harry Potter: Riddles and Spells, Harry Potter: Magic Awakens, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 1, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

