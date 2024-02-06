New Big Bang Theory spin-off in development discussed by actor Raj





Summary Kunal Nayyar, who played Raj in The Big Bang Theoryhas commented for the first time on the upcoming spin-off, but he claims to know very little about it.

The spin-off is separate from the one previously announced Young Sheldon emanation, and little has been revealed about the project so far.

Nayyar's character, Raj, could be a good candidate for his own series, as his personal arc was not fulfilled in the original series and his quest for love could continue in the spin-off.

Kunal Nayyar comments on the next The Big Bang Theory spin-off for the first time. Playing Raj throughout the nerd-centric series, Nayyar played a huge role in why the series became the mega-hit that it was. Almost five years since The Big Bang Theory finished, the universe is expanding again with the potential launch of a new offshoot from series co-creator Chuck Lorre. Little has been revealed about the project so far, but there is understandable interest in the possibility that the original The Big Bang Theory the cast could return. In light of his next on screen reunion with The Big Bang Theory co-star Melissa Rauch for Night Court season 2, says Nayyar TV line everything he knows about the branching being developed. It turns out he doesn't know much, because he pretends he doesn't know anything apart from what has been reported. Read his full quote below: “To be honest, I haven't heard anything about it other than what the media has said about it. I'm not entirely sure what it is. Lorre in development The Big Bang Theory the spin-off is separate from the recently announced one Young Sheldon branch involving Georgie and Mandy.

Why Raj deserves a Big Bang Theory spin-off In November, Lorre claimed that The Big Bang Theory the spin-off was still in its infancy “prenatal stage” which meant there was no concrete premise for it yet. Development was also likely delayed by the two Hollywood strikes of 2023, but it's possible the narrative is much clearer by now. Although the chances of Lorre talking about it before the series is greenlit are slim to none, The Big Bang TheoryThe ending shows why Nayyar's Raj is the best candidate to get his own series. The six main characters of The Big Bang Theory were in a stable place in their lives when the sitcom ended. Sheldon and Amy won the Nobel Prize in Physics and were happily married, Howard and Bernadette were getting used to having two children, and Penny and Leonard were eagerly awaiting their first child. This left Raj with an unfulfilled personal arc, having just broken off her engagement. The fact that he was the most romantic of the Pasadena gang made his ending even more disappointing. Raj's quest for love may continue in his own proposed series. Related Kunal Nayyar's Night Court Role Does What The Big Bang Theory Failed To Do For Raj Night Court brings in Kunal Nayyar as a guest star and does something The Big Bang Theory failed to do in his 12 years as Raj. Nayyar may be telling the truth when he claims he is unaware of the inner workings of the next The Big Bang Theory spin off. It's possible the new series won't involve any of the original characters given how the sitcom ended, which is why he hasn't been contacted. On the other hand, it's also not out of the question that he's simply trying to fend off questions about the project, given that nothing official has been announced yet. Source: TV line The Big Bang Theory The Big Bang Theory first premiered on CBS in 2007 and became one of the most popular and enduring network sitcoms of its era. Running for 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory centers on a group of self-proclaimed nerds, Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Raj (Kunal Nayyar), who strike up an unlikely friendship with their new neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco). The series became a ratings giant and won several Emmys. The Big Bang Theory was so successful that it eventually spawned a spin-off called Young Sheldonwhich also became one of CBS' most popular sitcoms. Release date September 24, 2007 Cast Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg Seasons 12 Writers Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady

