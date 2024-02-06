Or Bar West Hollywood hosts club quizzes on Tuesday nights





OR Bar West Hollywood, located at 8223 Santa Monica Boulevard, launched Club Trivia on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. The new weekly event hosted by Daniel Berilla uses the 123 Trivia phone app and will take place every Tuesday from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. . The new weekly event is free. Club Trivia offers four distinct quiz rounds. Each game is rewarded with prizes of up to $150 in gift certificates. The quiz game is played on your mobile phone, there is one phone per group and per group. Groups are divided into a maximum of five people per group. Players can also go solo (I did, and at one point I was in 3rd place in the first game, then finished in 7th place). Each game has five rounds and approximately eight questions in each round. Some of the categories included: Color Blue, Airports, Celebrity Photos, Kardashians, and there was also one on the history of the city of West Hollywood, which was pretty fun. The OR Bar was full of players excited about the game on opening night. They enjoyed the evening drink specials which included Cutwater Long Island Tea ($8), Trivia Margarita ($11) and Dickel Rye Whiskey ($11). There were tequila specials throughout the night for only $5. The bar's Nosh menu is also available during the night and features a charcuterie plate, cocktail shake, nuts and pretzels. Or Bar is located in the legendary WeHo space previously occupied by the Gold Coast bar, one of the oldest gay bars in West Hollywood. The Gold Coast Bar closed its doors for good in September 2020 after serving the community for 39 years. Or Bar opened its doors on Thursday December 15, 2022. About Gold Bar L'Or Bar in West Hollywood is a unique nightlife destination inspired by the end of the disco era. The venue at 8228 Santa Monica Boulevard pays homage to major LGBTQ history, from Lillian's in 1976 to the iconic Gold Coast. “Or”, meaning gold in French, is their name, symbolizing our rich heritage. With a French disco influence from 1977 to 1983, the space features captivating design elements, including a striking black and gold mural by LGBTQ-owned Londubh Studio. The bar program focuses on elegant cocktails, fresh ingredients and premium liquors. They also offer wines, beers, soft drinks and delicious light snacks. Join Or Bar for a memorable nightlife experience that combines history, style and exceptional hospitality.

