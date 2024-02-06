Entertainment
Kiran Rao defends Aamir Khan against Sandeep Reddy Vanga's misogyny allegations | Bollywood
Filmmaker Kiran Rao has responded to Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's claim that she failed to point out misogyny in her ex-husband and actor Aamir Khan's 90s films. In an interview with The Quintshe responded to Sandeep's statement that Kiran should “check his own surroundings before criticizing films made by him, like his 2019 directorial Kabir Singh.” (Also Read: Aamir Khan says he is open to doing romantic films: Thoda suits Hona Chahiye)
Kiran defends Aamir
Kiran argued that Aamir Khan is one of the few actors who apologize for the misogyny in their past work. She claimed that in an episode of his TV show Satyamev Jayate, he publicly apologized for the suggestive song Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai, filmed on him and Madhuri Dixit in Indra Kumar's 1990 romantic film Dil. There are very few people who would look back on all of their work and retrospectively apologize for doing something problematic. And this is really commendable, Kiran said in the interview.
Kiran says Sandeep and Aamir should talk man to man
If Mr. Vanga has something to say to Aamir, he should tell him man to man. I am not responsible for the work of Aamir or Aamir Khan. I would like Mr Reddy to address his questions directly to Mr Khan, Kiran said. She and Aamir divorced in 2021 after 16 years of marriage. They are co-parents to a son, Azad, and continue to work together. Aamir is co-producing Kiran's upcoming directorial Laapataa Ladies. She also took part in her daughter Ira Khan's recent wedding festivities.
In the interview, Kiran also clarified that she never directly mentioned Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films when discussing misogyny in Bollywood films. She said she hadn't seen his work and so didn't know why he would assume she was directing his criticism at his films. Kiran added that she has always attacked misogyny and will continue to do so.
On Monday, Animal's official This is a fact reported by a very large media channel.
Previously, Kiran had mentioned films like Sandeep's 2019 romantic film Kabir Singh and SS Rajamouli's 2015 action epic Baahubali: The Beginning as films laced with misogyny that became blockbusters. Sandeep responded to her query by asking her to comment on Aamir's past work, in films like Dil.
