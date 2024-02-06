Dad's Army Actor's Name Will Live In Memory Thanks to 'Don't Tell Him' Line





By Brian Farmer and Harriet HeywoodBBC News, Norfolk BBC The president of Dad's Army Museum says Ian Lavender's name will live on because of the “Don't tell him, Pike!” double The name of Dad's Army actor Ian Lavender will live on thanks to a phrase, the museum's president predicted. Lavender, Private Pike in the BBC comedy series, died at the age of 77. Stuart Wright, chairman of Dad's Army Museum in Thetford, Norfolk, said Lavender would be remembered through the “Don't tell her, Pike!” double. He joked that the warning would be given when St. Peter asked Lavender's name at the “Gates of Pearls.” Dad's Army, which ran between 1968 and 1977, featured the exploits of the fictional Walmington-on-Sea Home Guard during the Second World War and was filmed in Thetford. Avg. P.A. Dad's Army cast members – (left to right) Clive Dunn, James Beck, John Le Mesurier, Arthur Lowe, John Laurie, Ian Lavender and Arnold Ridley – who filmed in Thetford Lavender, who lived in Woolpit, Suffolk, was the last surviving member of the main cast. The IMDb website says “Don't tell him, Pike!” This line has often been voted “one of the funniest moments” in the history of British television comedy. Don't tell him, Pike! In the 1973 episode The Deadly Attachment, the platoon members guard some captured Nazi submarine crews. The U-boat captain says he is compiling a list of people who will be “held to account.” He points to Pike and says, “Your name will also be on the list. What is that?!” The platoon commander, Capt. Mainwaring, blurts, “Don’t tell him, Pike!” Mr Wright said: “Ian Lavender will forever be remembered for this phrase. It's one of the most repeated lines. “When his name is called by St. Peter at the Pearly Gates, I imagine Mainwaring will be there to shout the warning. I'm sure it's a joke Ian heard.” A scene from Dad's Army: Christmas Special 1975 Mr Wright said Lavender's death marked a new phase for the museum. which opened its doors in 2007. “He’s the last of the main characters,” Mr. Wright said. “His death takes us to another scene in the museum.” He said Lavender had visited the museum several times. “I met him several times,” Mr. Wright said. “He never wanted to let his father’s Army down because he knew what the show meant to people. “But I just wonder if he thought the Pike role had pigeonholed him and caused him to miss out on other opportunities.” Mr. Wright said the museum would consider creating an exhibit in Lavender's honor. Follow the latest news from the East of England on Facebook, Instagram And X. Do you have a story? E-mail [email protected] or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

