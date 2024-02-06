BC William Belleau feels at home on the Hollywood red carpet

Esketemc actor continues to pursue his dream, after Killers of the Flower Moon role

Actor William Belleau isn't intimidated by the company he keeps, even though his colleagues include Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

Belleau spoke with Black Press Media from his home in Vancouver, as Oscar buzz continues to build around the film Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Scorsese and starring Di Caprio, Robert De Niro and more 'others. The film tells the true story of the Osage Nation of Oklahoma and a conspiracy to take control of an Osage family's wealth and oil rights.

Belleau played Henry Roan, an Osage husband and father.

You'd think I'd be nervous, but it was completely the opposite, he said, recounting how calm he felt on his first red carpet at the film's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

After the film was shown, a camera captured the reactions of the director and actors while the audience gave him a standing ovation for nine minutes. The reactions were projected on the cinema screen.

Watching it all happen, Belleau said he told himself that if the camera turned on him, he would cry.

So I took this deep breath that went to Earth and what came out was what we saw on the internet, Belleau recalled.

He said he thought of his father Dave Belleau telling him to show them your soul son and he gave a long warrior call. The call then went viral on social media.

It just kept coming out, it just kept rolling, Belleau remembers, of the moment that was later shared thousands of times. He says now he feels proud to show off letting go of the present moment and tapping into his spirit.

Since the premiere, the film has continued to gain momentum. Lily Gladstone, who stars alongside Di Caprio, made history as the first indigenous woman to win a Golden Globe for her role in the film.

Belleau also attended the Gotham Awards in January in New York for the film.

It was surreal, Belleau said of the awards ceremony at a Wall Street restaurant.

He said he saw Steven Yeung and Ali Wong, from the Netflix series Beef, and just decided to go talk to them.

He and Wong admitted to each other that it was both their first awards.

The journey from the isolated community of Esket (Alkali Lake), an hour south of Williams Lake, to film premieres and festivals alongside A-list actors has been a long journey for Belleau, who put in over 20 years of work to get to where he is now.

But Belleau relates it all to sitting in Paradise Cinemas in Williams Lake, watching movies growing up.

Epic films like Braveheart, Lord of the Rings and Saving Private Ryan gave him a lifelong desire to be part of an ensemble like the ones he watched on screen. Now arriving on the red carpet as part of the cast of Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, Belleau is exactly where he always wanted to be.

I felt like I was at home in there, I didn't feel like an imposter,” Belleau explained.

He then recounts a story he told Sandra Oh, of Grays Anatomy and Killing Eve fame, in which his mother, Marilyn Belleau, was supportive but kept him grounded.

As a child, while watching a werewolf movie, young William said to his mother: Hey Mom, I want to play a werewolf.

His mother replied: Son, I accept you as a werewolf, but when you are finished, I want my son back.

This unwavering support and love from his parents was the foundation upon which he maintained his self-confidence and allowed him to continue pursuing his acting vocation.

Both Dave Belleau and Marilyn Belleau supported him throughout the many years of going to auditions and being rejected.

William said he estimates he didn't get 84 percent of the roles he applied for, but his parents still didn't try to dissuade him from continuing to work toward his dream.

I look around and parents are always warning their kids, but my mom, every time I didn't get that 30th audition, she would say, “Well, you just need to build up your work.”

Then she gave him things to work on.

His father also encouraged him to pursue his dream from the beginning. It was his father Dave, whom he sought advice on to play Henry Roan in the epic true-life tale of an Osage family in Oklahoma for Killers of the Flower Moon. Belleau then also met the family of the man he was to portray on screen and he was grateful that they gave him their blessing to portray Roan the way he did.

I feel like I'm just getting started, he said of his career, despite having two decades of work already done.

Now 41, William calls Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro Marty and Bob and mocks the two Hollywood icons for calling him a child.

For years, William said he felt excluded, but he came to recognize that this was based on a desire to be part of a whole.

He told his mother when he came to this realization and she told him to write down his goals, which included working with an Oscar winner. This came to fruition when he worked with Sir Anthony Hopkins on a film in Vernon called Blackway, released in 2015.

I've been improving every day for about twenty years, said Belleau.

Belleau's last project was a role in Disney's Marvel series Echo. His next project has not yet been publicly revealed.

He's now also trying to bridge the gaps between youth work and public speaking roles, hoping to inspire them to pursue their goal, which he says he loves doing.

You don't know what's coming next, he said, noting that he had 13 years after theater school to prepare for a role in a Martin Scorsese film, but he didn't know that.

So, what are you preparing for or not? The big match is coming.

Anyone interested in connecting with William Belleau for youth engagement can contact his publicist [email protected].

