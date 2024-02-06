Tarun Tahiliani: Bollywood is responsible for stealing Indian style | Bollywood

Tarun Tahiliani is one of the few Indian fashion designers who has not turned to Bollywood. Not only did he never design costumes for films, but he also actively discouraged the showstopper culture, which more often than not demands the presence of a Bollywood celebrity on the ramp. He also avoided lending his suits to stylists so celebrities could sport them at airports. Tarun Tahiliani recently published his book Journey to India Modern.

(Also Read: Made in Heaven Actor Siddhant Karnick: Everyone on Set Knew They Were Wearing Tarun Tahilianis Creations)

Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

On airport looks

We are such an elegant country, with each of us having a unique voice, I don't know what is wrong at airports, Tarun told Hindustan Times at the Jaipur Literature Festival, which took place from 1st to 5th February in the city. Actors and stylists have moved up a gear and now choose these expensive imported brands even for what they wear to the airport. This only sets false precedents for fans who blindly follow them on Instagram, he added.

The designer said he can't remember how many calls he gets to lend his outfits to celebrities for advertising through their airport looks. Bollywood is responsible for people being deprived of their personal style. No one wonders what their voice is anymore, they all want to imitate what those actors wear in airports, for God's sake. That’s not how style works, Tarun said. He added that social media puts extra pressure on people not to appear in the same outfit twice.

On sustainable fashion

Why can't you wear the same outfit multiple times and be clicked? Trust me, they only get better as they get older. Today even in weddings all brides want to wear beige because Bollywood actors chose this color in their wedding. And they all need a new look for their mehendi, haldi, sangeet and shadi. I tell them: you are not actors and you must change your makeup at every opportunity. Stick to a basic pattern. And for the love of God, stop breaking your back with those heavy lehengas. It’s not worth it,” he said.

Tarun then praised actress Alia Bhatt for promoting sustainable fashion by repeating her wedding saree for the National Awards ceremony last year, where she won the Best Actress award for her performance in the hit drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2022, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She is the only actress to have proven that you can combine clothing with emotion. I really applaud him for that.”

Don't be captivated by Bollywood

Talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his 2015 period romance Bajirao Mastani is the only film for which Tarun considered designing costumes. However, due to several reasons, including his father's poor health, Tarun could not complete the project. But he has no regrets since he has no ambition to become a costume designer. I'm certainly not enamored with Bollywood. I think actors should be actors, designers should be designers. Designers should not be costume specialists, Tarun said.

He pointed out that the only exception to this rule is if the designer's aesthetic fits with the world of the film. He cites as examples Giorgio Armani's costumes for Paul Schrader's 1980 neo-noir crime drama, American Gigolo, and Jean Paul Gaultier's iconic funky wardrobe for Peter Greenaway's 1989 crime drama, The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover. Tarun lent his designer bridal wear for the second episode of Made in Heaven Season 2, but had to call out the designers for not misrepresenting them.

I have a lot of admiration for Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and maybe that was a mistake. But who cares ? It's over, and I forgot about it. The fact is that they were doing it under their own name. It was not a pleasant experience, but I called them so that the designers of subsequent episodes could get their due, Tarun said. However, all episodes of Made in Heaven season 2 were released around the same time last year on Prime Video India. While the designers were credited to some extent for the bridal wardrobe, only Sabyasachi Mukherjee received the royal treatment of an appearance, studio tour and logo placement in the first episode. While Tarun's bridal wear was attributed to a fictional designer in the next episode.

Tarun is also very critical of the current state of the style. These actors are under so much pressure to become stars that they end up performing ridiculous fashion stunts in front of the paparazzi. The other day I was at a dinner with Bollywood celebrities and I was embarrassed to see how they were dressed. And the sad thing is that it affects our population. It's not our culture. Tarun said he grew up in an era when there was no television and Hollywood films were not released in socialist India before the VHS era. Bollywood was therefore his only window into the way India dressed.

Hindi films were amazing. They were so pure. There was no dhinchak (show-off). The biggest actors like Jaya Bhaduri, Hema Malini and Nutan made their own costumes until the 1970s and 80s. Then Amitabh Bachchan came in as an angry young man and I stopped watching him. Because we left the simplicity of beautiful stories. Cinema has become much more escapist, Tarun said, drawing parallels with the way his mother designed her own style and draped her saris according to functionality, rather than popularity. If you look at a photo of your grandmother, you will see how remarkably elegant she is. Thanks to Bollywood and social media, people are losing that touch, Tarun said.

Tarun Tahiliani's new book, Journey to Modern India, is published by Roli Books.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel. Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.