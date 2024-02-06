Petersburg actor Lxeis Diane Benson is in HBO's True Detective: Night Country



https://media.ktoo.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/01TRUEDIANE.mp3

ASt. Petersburg-based actor Lingt and former Democratic candidate for statewide office is featured in the HBO crime series, True Detective.

Each season, the series offers a new setting, new characters and a new mystery. This season, subtitled Night Country, is set in northwest Alaska and features local talent.

Diane Benson of St. Petersburg, known in Alaska politics for challenging the late Rep. Don Young in 2006 and for serving as Ethan Berkowitz's running mate in his 2010 gubernatorial loss to Sean Parnell , had never seen an episode of True Detective when she auditioned for the show. . She says she didn't know what to expect and hadn't even read the full script when filming began.

Benson's character appeared in each of the first three episodes, but it remains unclear how she fits into the plot of True Detective: Night Country. But Benson can't give us any clues. Her contract with HBO keeps her silent until the finale airs on February 18. An HBO representative told KFSK by phone, “No one guessed the ending and we're really trying to protect it.”

Benson plays Bee, who works at a crab processing plant. In the first episode, she is one of the first characters on screen after the opening credits, wearing a hairnet and raincoat in the processing plant. She breastfeeds another woman while a man lies on the concrete floor with a bloody and broken nose.

Alaska State Trooper Evangeline Navarro, played by Kali Reis, tends to the man. She turns to Bee.

Did you hit this man, ma'am?

The bees' response is full of swearing. She said after the man hit the woman, her friend Blair Bee hit him back.

There's a damn metal bucket nearby.

With a metal bucket? Navarro asks.

The suspicious bee in Navarro. What's your name, darling? She takes a break. Who is your Aaka?

Aaka means mother in Iupiaq, the language of the indigenous people of northwest Alaska, where the show takes place.

The story begins just a few days after three months of darkness. It focuses on eight scientists who disappeared from a research center and the apparently related case of a murdered indigenous activist. The show explores the tension between local residents of the fictional town of Ennis and the nearby mine which both economically supports the town and poisons its water supply. There are supernatural elements that remain to be explained.

Benson says that although she didn't know what to expect story-wise when she signed on, she accepted the role because she likes a challenge. And she wrote in an email. Any time I play a Native character who isn't a stereotype, I'm interested. She said she was particularly motivated by the fact that there weren't many roles for Indigenous people and that Indigenous characters who appear on screen are usually played by non-Indigenous actors.

Benson began acting in his twenties, primarily in theater. She was in 1991's White Fang, playing Gray Beavers' wife. And last year she participated a little inAlaska Daily,ABCnow canceleddrama series set in a fictional Anchorage newspaper. It was after this role that his agent asked him to read for True Detective.

Although there are a handful of Alaskan actors in True Detective: Night Country, the series was primarily filmed in Iceland, for financial and logistical reasons. To ensure that the setting and characters were true to Alaska, the producers worked with aadvisory council made up of five Iupiaq people from northwest Alaska. According to aarticle in the New York Timesthey told the show that there needed to be more laughter and more sharing of food when indigenous people were on screen.

True Detective: Night Country airs on HBO. New episodes are available via its streaming service Max, Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern. The season has six episodes and the finale will air on February 18, 2024.