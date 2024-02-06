Hollywood Bowl 2024 lineup: Marvel, Beck and Roots Picnic





Rain may be drenching Southern California, but it's all sunny under the sun. Hollywood bowl as the Los Angeles Philharmonic announces its summer 2024 venue lineup, featuring the world premiere of the Marvel Studios Infinity Saga concert experience, numerous Gustavo Dudamels and the West Coast's first-ever Roots Picnic, featuring Queen Latifah, Common, Digable Planets and more. The Hollywood Bowl is the meeting place in Los Angeles. It's LA's backyard, says LA Phils chief content officer Meghan Umber. And we want you to feel like when you open the [programming] brochure, there is immediately something that appeals to you. Movie buffs can rejoice, but fans of classic films won't be disappointed either. Dudamel, the beloved musical and artistic director of the LA Phils, won't decamp for the New York Philharmonic for another two years, and the Bowl intends to take full advantage of his commanding presence. In what will be his 15th Bowl season, Dudamel will lead nine LA Phil performances alongside South Korean pianist prodigy Yunchan Lim. Lim made his debut last summer at the Hollywood Bowl, Umber notes, and it was overwhelming. Pairing Dudamel and Lim with a program of Tchaikovsky and Beethoven, she adds, is a mix for extreme success. Dudamel will also perform for two evenings with 18-time Latin Grammy winner Natalia Lafourcade, in addition to numerous other concerts. Additionally, former LA Phil music director and legendary conductor Zubin Mehta will return to the Hollywood Bowl stage for the first time in three decades (he turns 88 in April) to conduct Mozart Under the Stars (a tradition of the Bowl of which he is at the origin) with the violinist Pinchas Zukerman. Cinema remains a major attraction for the Tinsel Town site, which transforms the pleasure of cinema into immersive experiences in their own right. Dudamel is set to lead the LA Phil Orchestra on a journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe of 23 films in 11 years for the Infinity Saga. John Williams will of course return with his ever-popular Maestro of the Movies event. The classic 1952 musical Singin in the Rain will also get the Bowl treatment. The Roots Team will host its first-ever West Coast Roots Picnic celebrating 50 years of hip-hop; and Harry Connick Jr. will serenade the crowds for the July 4 fireworks show. Other notable performers and artists include Beck, Patti LaBelle, Herbie Hancock, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sylvan Esso, Chaka Khan, the Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes, George Benson, Gary Clark Jr., Toto, Christopher Cross, Trombone Shorty, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Vance Joy, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Count Basie Orchestra and Mt. Joy. Since the pandemic's unprecedented shutdown four years ago, the Bowl is thriving again, Umber says. The crowds are back and the venue remains a city-wide favorite. We continue to work to make the park and ride more robust and the shuttles, to simply make access easier, explains Umber. There are always new and fun dining options and you can always bring your own picnic. We can all toast to that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2024-02-06/hollywood-bowl-2024-summer-lineup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos