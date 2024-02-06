Williamsburg Restaurants Donate to Grove Community





WILLIAMSBURG Grove Christian Outreach Center received a donation from Against the Grain Hospitality during its holiday fundraiser. Customers at Amber Ox Public House, Precarious Beer Project, Ol Dominion Burger and The Bake Shop Against the Grain Hospitality were able to donate toward Christmas gifts and the food pantry serving the Grove community. Nicholas Graziano, Director of Operations and Managing Partner, remembers volunteering at the Outreach Center as a teenager and has fond memories of the services and programs offered. By contacting the Outreach Center, Graziano and Julie Tridente, Director of Brewing Operations, helped create an opportunity for guests at all Against the Grain properties to help support the cause. Throughout the holidays, guests could choose to make a donation through their final bill toward the purchase of Christmas gifts and pantry items for the Outreach Center. We wanted to give back to the community during the Christmas season and thought about the Grove, Graziano said. Over $1,500 was raised to support programs and give back to the community. We are so grateful for the generosity of the Williamsburg community and people like Nick who are always looking for ways to support the most vulnerable neighbors facing difficult socio-economic realities,” said Robin Jester Wootton, development manager for Grove Christian Outreach. We couldn’t do what we do here at the Outreach Center without generous, service-minded partners like Nick and Julie of Against the Grain and the many great local businesses who help us throughout the year,” Wootton said . “We love being able to tell our customers that all of these local neighbors really care about them and their overall health. The Grove Christian Outreach Center, now in its 20th year of services, said it is always looking for ways to partner with local businesses to support the Grove and Greater Williamsburg community. For more information, visit Grove Christian Outreach Center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wydaily.com/latest-news/2024/02/06/williamsburg-restaurants-provide-donation-for-the-grove-community/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos