The West Hollywood artist who immortalized the Golden Boys of Los Angeles

A new exhibition in New York features the work of Kenneth Kendall, an artist who sculpted James Dean, Marlon Brando and many others in the bohemian atmosphere of the late 20th century. Angels





In the 1950s, Hollywood's legendary Melrose Avenue was still a sleepy street home to cabinetmakers and printing shops serving the local community. One day in 1953, on their way home from high school, Bruce Lane and his friends came across a bust of Marlon Brando prominently displayed in the window of the Kenneth Kendallthe art studio.Like Lane, Kendall was from Los Angeles, although a generation older. Born in 1921 into a showbiz family, Kendall graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1940 before serving in the United States Navy where he began drawing from life, using his fellow sailors as models. Back home, he began working as an extra in films including Citizen Kane, The GI Joe StoryAnd Knights of the Round Table but it was off-screen where his passions lay.

16 Kenneth Kendall: Hollywood Miniatures

In 1948, Kendall opened his first studio on Melrose Avenue, transforming the space into a living room reminiscent of centuries past. A self-taught painter and sculptor, he built his life on his own terms, working feverishly late into the night and rising at noon. While working on the set of Julius Caesarhe met Brando in full swing, skillfully embracing the classical aesthetic of ancient Rome in his bust while leaving the center of the eyes open in the tradition of Japanese Noh masks. The dazzling combination captured the imagination of Lane and his friends, who gathered outside the studio to take a look. Ken noticed children pushing their noses against the windows and eventually came out, said Lane, who returned to the studio many times with friends. At home, in the middle of this little slice of bohemian life, he listened to Kendall tell stories about the drawings and sketches that filled the walls, not knowing that these first meetings would lead to a friendship that would continue throughout their lives. As it happened, Lane wasn't the only passerby to notice the Brando bust. One day, Ken mentioned that a one-legged girl came in and asked if he might be interested in meeting a young actor who wanted to meet him, Lane recalled. It turned out to be James Dean. He came and was interested in everything in the store. Then he concluded the meeting by suggesting Ken make a sculpture of himself, even though no one knew who James Dean was at that point.

Kenneth Kendall. Daniel Cooney Good Art, New York

Like a meteor, Dean's arrival was swift and rapid in 1955, with his untimely death at the age of 24, marked by the release of East of Eden And Rebel without a cause. It is in death that Dean embodied an archetype of American rebellion in its most nihilistic form: live fast, die young and leave a beautiful corpse. As soon as Ken heard it, he took it as a cue to begin sculpting, says Lane, who watched him work for most of a year to create a bronze bust that now resides on the grounds of the Griffith Observatory with the iconic Hollywood. sign as a backdrop. In 1959, Kendall closed the Melrose Avenue studio and reinvented it next to his childhood home on Flores Street. His father was a theater agent and his brother inherited the family business, giving him a connection to this rarefied world. At the same time, Kendall naturally gravitated toward the burgeoning countercultural scene, making waves on the Sunset Strip as the 1960s kicked into high gear after the Summer of Love. Once again, Kendall's studio was the center of bohemian life, with a glittering coterie of underground luminaries in the mix, including Kenneth AngerMick Jagger and Mae West. He easily made friends with a host of beauties welcoming a new generation of Hollywood actors like Harry Hamlin, Jon Voight and Jan-Michael Vincent into his world. Inspired by his childhood love of 18th-century British portraits, Kendall transformed his muses into a pantheon of porcelain miniatures, now on display in Kenneth Kendall: Hollywood Miniatures at Daniel Cooney in New York.

Kenneth Kendall. Daniel Cooney Good Art, New York