Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey prepare for Essence Black Women in Hollywood





Essence's 17th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards will salute Starz's Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Kathryn Busby. The prestigious annual event celebrating Black women for their contributions to the film and television industry will take place Thursday, March 7 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, hosted by the award-winning actor, rapper and entrepreneur Grammy Cliff “Method Man”. Black-smith. News of the commendation comes amid a wave of cheers for the quartet. In January, Brooks earned her first Oscar nominations for reprising her Tony-nominated and Grammy-winning performance as Sofia in the musical reimagining of “The Color Purple.” Meanwhile, Bailey celebrated her first solo Grammy nomination – adding to her previous five nominations as Chloe x Halle – capping a year that saw her portray Ariel in Disney's live-action 'La Little Mermaid” and young Nettie in “The Color”. Violet.” On the TV side, Carroll struck gold (again) as showrunner of NBC's “Found,” which joins “All American” and “All American: Homecoming” in his lineup of shows As president of original programming at Starz, Busby oversaw the continued expansion of the network's hit “Power” franchise and greenlit the upcoming “Outlander” prequel “Blood of My Blood.” “. The awards ceremony, produced by Essence Studios and Red Summer TV, will air on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network and stream on Max/Discovery+. This one-hour primetime special will bring audiences into the intimate pre-Oscars celebration by featuring red carpet arrivals, exclusive interviews and highlights from the awards show. The 2024 event is themed “Radiant Power” to highlight the “strength, grace and influence” of Black women as they navigate the entertainment industry, particularly through the turmoil of historic labor strikes. writers and actors of 2023. “It is at the intersection of joy and justice that community thrives. We never need to diminish our collective power and achievements; because of the work we are still doing to exist equitably,” Caroline Wanga, president and CEO of Essence Ventures, said in a release announcing the winners. “The past year tested this intersection within one of our most sacred cultural domains, when the entertainment industry was confronted with the impasse of value and stakeholder value . Livelihoods and inheritance were under threat as the fight for economic inclusion demanded resolution,” Wanga explained. “At the same time, the assets that the industry creates as a direct infusion of joy that propels our community through the depth and breadth of life have stagnated while a clear and fair outcome remained uncertain. Although some incongruences have stabilized, there is still much to be done to create lasting change. With this in mind, Wanga affirms Essence's commitment to supporting the efforts of black women like Brooks, Bailey, Carroll and Busby, who “continue to offer their know-how and skills as a lifeline to 'optimism and hope'. She continued: “Alongside the ongoing work to democratize wealth, we make no apologies for celebrating Black women within the industry who are the purveyors of the cinematic nutrients that nourish our minds and souls. » Like the magazine itself — which has been published for more than five decades — the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event, Wanga concluded, aims to commemorate the achievements of these black women as they “continually lift the floors, break the ground ladders and undoing”. -glass ceilings. In addition to the awards ceremony, the magazine will host its 5th annual Essence Hollywood House for aspiring filmmakers, actors and TV and film enthusiasts on Friday, March 8. This year's theme is “Scripting Reel Change” and the day-long fireside program of discussions, panel discussions, speed mentoring sessions and more will take place in person at 3322 La Cienega Place in Los Angeles . Virtual attendees can stream the proceedings on Essence.com, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and YouTube. The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards and Hollywood House are both produced by Essence Communications, Inc. and sponsored by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Smartwater.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/film/news/essence-black-women-in-hollywood-honorees-danielle-brooks-halle-bailey-1235898495/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos