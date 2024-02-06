Actor Jesse L. Martin Talks NBC Show 'The Irrational'





SEATTLE The NBC Show “The Irrational” debuted late last year and has already been renewed for season 2. One of the main reasons? Viewers love the lead actor Jesse L. Martin. So we asked our fan favorite – Jim Dever – to interview him about the show's success. Below is a transcript of the interview. DEVER: “The show is based on the premise that people are irrational, but that's predictable. Do you believe it? MARTIN: “I think now, I wouldn't have believed it before I took this role. I mean, I certainly think I would have believed the statement that people are irrational, but I never thought that “It was predictable. But ever since I joined this series and learning what I've learned and discussing these things with our resident expert, you start to notice patterns of behavior. And that's where it comes from. “That's where the predictability comes from, where you start to see the same behaviors happening when making irrational decisions. Why the show is so fascinating to me.” DEVER: “And it's so fun to watch and just your character because Alec has such a sixth sense about people, all that rubs off on you, is what you find in your real life that you're walking around and Are you reading people now or are you trying to? MARTIN: “I can barely help it now. Because first of all, I spent so much time on set, you know, playing the character, that when I have time off, it's a bit hard to turn off this mechanism in my brain. So I have to stop because you don't want to start reading about your family and friends' behavior all the time because we're getting really, really annoying and probably rude at a given moment.” DEVER: “I know you're probably approached about 50 times a day with people singing a song from 'TO RENT OUT' or ask you to sing a song from “RENT”, is that still going on 20 years later.” MARTIN: “Yes, absolutely, yeah. I mean, 'RENT' is still very, very much in the media zeitgeist. So it's being introduced to new fans, as we speak. You know, everything that all I have to do is walk down the street for a little while and there will be a “RENT” fan. And you're right. They love to come and sing or ask me to sing or just tell me great stories about the reasons why they were moved by the series. So I always call it's the gift that keeps on giving. DEVER: “I'm not going to ask you to sing a song from this or submit to my singing of 'RENT', I just want to say thank you and we'll watch 'The Irrational'. Alright, thanks, Jesse.” MARTIN: “Thanks a lot, man. I appreciate it.” “The Irrational” broadcast Monday evenings at 10:00 p.m. on KING 5 KING 5 evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, InstagramE-mail.

