The Hollywood Bowl's 2024 summer schedule is here, concert fans – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know The Hollywood Bowl revealed its next schedule on the morning of February 6, 2024; the programming from June to September is full of renowned artists and a variety of concerts, from classical to jazz to rock

February 6 is the date new subscriptions go on sale

Popular “Create Your Own” packages go on sale March 19; individual ticket sales begin on May 7 Rain or shine, light showers or June Gloom, humid or sun-drenched, the Hollywood Bowl continues. It's a firm policy that fans of this century-old landmark are familiar with, and while storms aren't too common during the June-September race, rain does occasionally fall. But fans of live music will be treated to something a little different on the morning of February 6: the Hollywood bowlThe always-anticipated upcoming slate, a timely treat that arrives in the middle of a huge rain event in California. No need to put on your rain poncho to consult the 2024 calendar which has just been announced: It's live on the Hollywood Bowl website now. Like summers past, beloved superstars and spectacular headliners are plentiful, with several tantalizing shows taking place one after the other. A celebration honoring the 100th birthday of composer and 20-time Grammy winner Henry Mancini is on the list, as is a joyful June 19 concert with T-Pain and special guests. The debut of Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience is another gem of the 2024 lineup, while the Fourth of July fireworks show will find Harry Connick Jr. on piano. Chaka Khan, Pink Martini, George Benson, The Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes and Beck are some of the other bright names concert goers can expect to see on the world-famous stage. The Roots Picnic, the first on the West Coast, will feature The Roots, Queen Latifah, Common, Digable Planets, Arrested Development, The Pharcyde, Black Sheep and special guests. And good news for symphony fans: conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil will visit the Bowl for nine classic and delicious evenings. Want to take out a new subscription? It starts on February 6. Would you like to create your own package? Mark March 19 on your calendar. Waiting for a single ticket? These will go on sale on May 7. Soak it all up sound goodness on this soggy February day, with the hope of bright evenings and beautiful music, soon at the famous Hollywood Bowl.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/the-scene/hollywood-bowls-splashy-2024-summer-schedule-is-here-concert-lovers/3331208/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos