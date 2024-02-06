Entertainment
As Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopras Hasee Toh Phasee turns 10, here's a call to revive romantic comedies in the animal age | Bollywood News
Imagine a sumptuous feast laid out in front of you, with over 10 chefs showcasing a range of mouth-watering dishes from across the country. Each dish seems unique and appetizing, but when you taste them, you can't shake the feeling that they all strangely taste the same.
The state of Hindi cinema is similar these days, where a plethora of entertainment options, from theatrical releases to various OTT platforms, offer what appears to be diverse fare but turns out to be a repetitive diet suspense, thrillers, action thrillers, suspense thrillers, thrilling. thrillers and more. Different dishes, same taste.
The missing ingredient in this cinematic spread is sweet romantic comedies, and as Hasee Toh Phasee turns 10 on Tuesday, that absence becomes more apparent than ever. Revisiting it Sidharth Malhotra And Parineeti Chopra-starrer was both nostalgic and cathartic. When was the last time we witnessed the delightful journey of two unlikely individuals falling in love in just two hours? Hasee Toh Phasee feels like Taylor Swift's all-time favorite track, “Love Story,” has become a feature film. Here we have Meeta, played by Parineeti, harboring feelings for a guy, Sidharth's Nikhil, whose heart she eventually wins through the vagaries of fate.
What makes Hasee Toh Phasee unique is the character arc of its two main characters. Meeta is firmly committed to her dreams, despite resistance from her traditional family. He is a genius who prioritizes his skills over family, love, and even his own life. Similarly, Nikhil struggles with his own demons. He is a man riddled with debt whose impecuniosity does not prevent him from trying to prove himself to his ungrateful fiancée, who is also Meeta's sister.
The convergence of these two childish and stubborn characters, who refuse to conform to society's expectations, and their journey towards embracing their love is what gives Hasee Toh Phasee its deep emotional depth.
One scene, in particular, strikes us: when Nikhil suddenly remembers having locked Meeta in a room. He rushes to her, only to find her in a vulnerable state. Meeta, struggling with depression and other issues, sometimes acts out. But what's heartening is Nikhil's reaction: he embraces her as if he accepts all her flaws and makes them his own. It's moments like these that make Hasee Toh Phasee so touching, especially when paired with VishalShekhar's timeless music.
Watching this film again makes you realize how the love stories we once loved have been relegated to mere subplots in contemporary cinema. Last year, only Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani managed to secure a place among the top ten highest-grossing films of the year. However, it leaned more towards a family drama than a true romantic comedy. This also explains the huge popularity of K-dramas in India. They fulfill the desire for heartwarming romantic stories that are sorely lacking in Hindi cinema.
In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Shahid Kapoor, who has made a career out of romantic comedies like Jab We Met and Ishq Vishk, but also recently ventured into intense action thrillers like Bloody Daddy and Farzi, said highlighted the challenge of coming up with new ideas. in the love story genre. “Love stories are the hardest to decipher… it's really hard to find storylines that really offer something new to the audience,” he confessed.
Hearing Shahid's words also brings to mind the old Aamir Khan interview that resurfaced after the release of Sandeep Reddy's violent action drama Vanga, Animal. “Violence and sex are two of the easiest emotions to provoke in a human being,” he said. Although the clip is several years old, Aamir's words hold a lot of meaning, especially today, making us wonder if the filmmakers are deliberately going for sensationalism to grab our attention and make a quick buck.
However, the fault does not lie solely with the filmmakers; the public also shares responsibility. After all, the cinema you want is the cinema you get. In 2018, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar highlighted how cultural taboos surrounding romance in India contribute to our obsession with love stories. Love is still a taboo in our culture. Love marriages are not yet completely allowed, there are restrictions on dating. Your parents always decide who you spend the rest of your life with. The ultimate fantasy in India is to see a boy or girl fall in love and end up happy, no matter what kind of opposition happens in their life. Love stories will always be an important part of our films, until our culture changes, she said.
It could be that we're all swimming in so much love that we don't feel the need to watch it unfold on the big screen. Or maybe as a society we are so accustomed to violence that we have begun to enjoy it. Even if things seem to lean more towards the second option, it is high time to refine our palate.
Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/as-sidharth-malhotra-parineeti-chopras-hasee-toh-phasee-turns-10-heres-a-call-to-revive-romantic-comedies-in-the-animal-era-9146738/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopras Hasee Toh Phasee turns 10, here's a call to revive romantic comedies in the animal age | Bollywood News
- Livingston County Hockey Statistics Leaders via MIHL Showcase
- Former IBM Executive Vice President Nicholas D'Onofrio speaks about leadership, innovation and technology strategy at Stanford Alumni Program on March 5th
- UAB Students Selected for Prestigious International Gilman Scholarship and Freeman-ASIA Award – Student Affairs
- Anderson Cooper talks to the woman whose house was destroyed by huge piles of mud
- Devon's free condom scheme amid rising number of sexually transmitted infections
- Türkiye and Syria earthquake: one year later
- Trump not immune in 2020 election interference case, appeals court rules
- How political issues hampered the response to Turkey's 2023 earthquake
- Struck by the question of Jokowi's cabinet resignation, Retno Marsudi: Do you believe it or not?
- Country music legend Toby Keith dies aged 62 from cancer | Entertainment
- Rakuten Returns to New York Fashion Week, Unlocking Special Access and Cash Back on Runway Looks from Top Designers