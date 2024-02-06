As Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopras Hasee Toh Phasee turns 10, here's a call to revive romantic comedies in the animal age | Bollywood News

Imagine a sumptuous feast laid out in front of you, with over 10 chefs showcasing a range of mouth-watering dishes from across the country. Each dish seems unique and appetizing, but when you taste them, you can't shake the feeling that they all strangely taste the same.

The state of Hindi cinema is similar these days, where a plethora of entertainment options, from theatrical releases to various OTT platforms, offer what appears to be diverse fare but turns out to be a repetitive diet suspense, thrillers, action thrillers, suspense thrillers, thrilling. thrillers and more. Different dishes, same taste.

The missing ingredient in this cinematic spread is sweet romantic comedies, and as Hasee Toh Phasee turns 10 on Tuesday, that absence becomes more apparent than ever. Revisiting it Sidharth Malhotra And Parineeti Chopra-starrer was both nostalgic and cathartic. When was the last time we witnessed the delightful journey of two unlikely individuals falling in love in just two hours? Hasee Toh Phasee feels like Taylor Swift's all-time favorite track, “Love Story,” has become a feature film. Here we have Meeta, played by Parineeti, harboring feelings for a guy, Sidharth's Nikhil, whose heart she eventually wins through the vagaries of fate.

What makes Hasee Toh Phasee unique is the character arc of its two main characters. Meeta is firmly committed to her dreams, despite resistance from her traditional family. He is a genius who prioritizes his skills over family, love, and even his own life. Similarly, Nikhil struggles with his own demons. He is a man riddled with debt whose impecuniosity does not prevent him from trying to prove himself to his ungrateful fiancée, who is also Meeta's sister.

The convergence of these two childish and stubborn characters, who refuse to conform to society's expectations, and their journey towards embracing their love is what gives Hasee Toh Phasee its deep emotional depth.

One scene, in particular, strikes us: when Nikhil suddenly remembers having locked Meeta in a room. He rushes to her, only to find her in a vulnerable state. Meeta, struggling with depression and other issues, sometimes acts out. But what's heartening is Nikhil's reaction: he embraces her as if he accepts all her flaws and makes them his own. It's moments like these that make Hasee Toh Phasee so touching, especially when paired with VishalShekhar's timeless music.

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in a still of Hasee Toh Phasee.

Watching this film again makes you realize how the love stories we once loved have been relegated to mere subplots in contemporary cinema. Last year, only Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani managed to secure a place among the top ten highest-grossing films of the year. However, it leaned more towards a family drama than a true romantic comedy. This also explains the huge popularity of K-dramas in India. They fulfill the desire for heartwarming romantic stories that are sorely lacking in Hindi cinema.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Shahid Kapoor, who has made a career out of romantic comedies like Jab We Met and Ishq Vishk, but also recently ventured into intense action thrillers like Bloody Daddy and Farzi, said highlighted the challenge of coming up with new ideas. in the love story genre. “Love stories are the hardest to decipher… it's really hard to find storylines that really offer something new to the audience,” he confessed.

Hearing Shahid's words also brings to mind the old Aamir Khan interview that resurfaced after the release of Sandeep Reddy's violent action drama Vanga, Animal. “Violence and sex are two of the easiest emotions to provoke in a human being,” he said. Although the clip is several years old, Aamir's words hold a lot of meaning, especially today, making us wonder if the filmmakers are deliberately going for sensationalism to grab our attention and make a quick buck.

However, the fault does not lie solely with the filmmakers; the public also shares responsibility. After all, the cinema you want is the cinema you get. In 2018, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar highlighted how cultural taboos surrounding romance in India contribute to our obsession with love stories. Love is still a taboo in our culture. Love marriages are not yet completely allowed, there are restrictions on dating. Your parents always decide who you spend the rest of your life with. The ultimate fantasy in India is to see a boy or girl fall in love and end up happy, no matter what kind of opposition happens in their life. Love stories will always be an important part of our films, until our culture changes, she said.

It could be that we're all swimming in so much love that we don't feel the need to watch it unfold on the big screen. Or maybe as a society we are so accustomed to violence that we have begun to enjoy it. Even if things seem to lean more towards the second option, it is high time to refine our palate.