Tom Holland's return to the theater: the Spider-Man actor will play in Romeo and Juliet | Hollywood





Tom Holland makes his comeback to the theater with Shakespeare's classic, Romeo and Juliet. The Spider-Man star will return to London's West End for his role as Romeo Montague in a new theater production. Starting Saturday May 11, Romeo and Juliet runs until Saturday August 3 at the Duke of Yorks Theater in London. It is produced by the Jamie Lloyd Company, famous for its adaptation of plays like Sunset Boulevard, The Effect and Cyrano de Bergerac. Tom Holland will play the role of Romeo in Romeo and Juliet by Jamie Lloyd (Tom Holland/Instagram) From Spider-Man to Romeo in Shakespeare's classic Recently, the director of the Holland-starring stage adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, Jamie Lloyd, revealed his excitement over casting the White Lotus star in his production. Tom Holland is one of the greatest and most exciting young actors in the world. “It’s an honor to welcome him back to the West End,” he said in a statement published by the Independent. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Last year in September, Holland announced his acting hiatus, much to the dismay of fans. However, he cited recovery from playing a psychologically difficult role as the reason for his breakup. On Monday, Holland took to his Instagram Story to tease his new role. Big announcement tomorrow, he wrote as a message on a video of him playing golf. Earlier today, Holland shared a promotional photo on his Instagram account with the caption Sign up now. Link in bio. Although the actress for the role of Juliette has yet to be revealed, fans have flooded the Avengers star's comments section, expressing their hopes that Holland's girlfriend Zendaya will play the role. Fans react to Tom Holland's new role A fan wrote on Holland's announcement post on Instagram: He stole our hearts with Peter Parker, he's going to ruin our lives with Romeo Montague! Another fan said: I hope Zendaya is Juliette. Another fan wrote: From Spider-Man to Tragic Man. Yet another said: Zendaya will be Juliette, right?

