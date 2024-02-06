Black voices resonate louder than ever in the entertainment industry





In 1939, Hattie McDaniel made history as the first African American to be nominated for an Academy Award for her supporting role in Gone With the Wind. McDaniel won this award, setting a precedent for the entertainment industry and the world as a whole. This ideal remained intact and the representation of black people in the media increased significantly. Since McDaniel's momentous victory in 1939, black creators have won Oscars in almost every category. Yet history continues to be written. The Oscars have faced a lot of criticism in recent years due to the lack of diversity among the nominees. In 2023, the University of South Carolina's Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism released a report finding that 17% of all Oscar nominees from 1929 to 2023 were women, while only 6% were people of color and less than 2% of nominees. were women of color. This year's Oscar nominations included two acting nominations for the film American Fiction, a comedy about a black writer's frustration with the entertainment establishment. Jeffrey Wright was nominated for his lead performance, while Sterling K. Brown was nominated for his supporting performance in the film. While impressive in their own right, these nominations are doubly significant because it marks the first time in Oscar history that two black actors have been nominated for the same film. Also in the leading actor category was Colman Domingo, nominated for the first time, for his performance in Rustin, a film that tells the true story of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. Domingo's inclusion made for the first-ever nomination of an Afro-Latino in the Best Actor category. Outside of the male acting categories, Black performers DaVine Joy Randolph and Danielle Brooks were nominated for Best Supporting Actress for their work in The Holdovers and The Color Purple, respectively, with Randolph hailed as the favorite after her victory at the Golden Globes. The Oscars aren't the only ones that appreciate black voices in the entertainment world. The Emmys and Golden Globes were particularly inspiring, with a slew of Black actors and actresses recognized for their work in several categories. The most notable among them was actress Ayo Edebiri, who won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance in the hit television series The Bear. Edebiri had an incredibly successful year in both television and film with his work in the critically acclaimed high school satirical film Bottoms, as well as a voice performance in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. She doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. Makenna Riley, a political science major, believes Edibris's honors mark a departure from awards shows neglecting black artists. It's so relieving to see Ayo Edebiri being recognized for her work in The Bear alongside Jeremy Allen White, Riley said. His contribution seems so obvious, but so often we see black actors being snubbed during awards season. Actress Quinta Brunson won a Golden Globe for acting for her work at Abbott Elementary, making her the first black woman to win the award in more than 40 years. Niecy Nash-Betts and Storm Reid are just some of the other black winners from the historic television awards night. I think it's really great to see black actors not only nominated, but also awarded, Riley

said. Every nomination and award given to an actor, director or film noir is another

opportunity. Representation, when done seriously, elevates art and the greatest art can change the status quo. This year's nominees and winners reflect the upward trajectory of meaningful diversity in Hollywood.

