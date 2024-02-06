The 1986 Bollywood strike sent the industry marching into the streets





A few months ago, Hollywood writers and actors began protesting financial compensation and working conditions that have paralyzed production on several projects. The strike received widespread media coverage around the world and, of course, most of us are familiar with it by now. But do you know that something eerily similar happened in 1986 when Bollywood went on strike. big video recorder According to a 2021 report fromHindustan era, almost all of Bollywood went on strike in 1986 to protest the heavy taxes imposed by the then Maharashtra governments on movie tickets. Many renowned actors, including Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Dilip Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Datt, Rajesh Khanna, Smita Patil and many others, took to the streets of Mumbai, along with filmmakers, technicians and team members. big video recorder It appears that the actors were demanding a reduction in the 177% surcharge imposed by the state on cinema tickets. They also called for the abolition of a government-imposed 4% sales tax on film production. In addition to this, the strike responded to the industry's growing concerns about piracy and called for active measures against it. AWorld of the RepublicThe report mentions that approximately 1,350 movie theaters were closed at the time, resulting in a daily loss of several thousand dollars in taxes. Additionally, production of more than 200 films was halted, ending millions of investments, the report noted. big video recorder As the strike intensified, the industry received increasing support from the country's film community. The growing unrest culminated when actors took to the streets on October 21, 1986 to express their discontent. Actual footage of the march is still available online. Some actors also lent their voice to demand justice Rajesh Khanna big video recorder Sunil Dutt big video recorder Dilip Kumar big video recorder Finally, an agreement was reached after six hours of negotiations between Mahrashtras then CM SB Chawan and Amitabh Bachchan and Sunil Dutt, who were then members of Parliament. A 1986 report from India today claims the actors were portrayed as villains for inciting the industry action committee to call off the strike in exchange for unsatisfactory assurances. The strike remains Bollywood's busiest campaign yet.

