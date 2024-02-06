Rapper and actor Ludacris and rising country star Riley Green will headline the third annual Confluence Music Festival

Adam Wainwright, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson among more than 30 artists present June 1-2 as part of the NASCAR Cup Series weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway

ST. LOUIS (February 6, 2024 Ludacris and rising country music star Riley Green will headline the third annual Confluence Music Festival when it returns to the St. Louis area June 1-2 as part of NASCAR Weekend Cup Series at World Wide Technology Raceway. Ludacris performs June 1; Green will perform on June 2. They will be joined on multiple stages by more than 30 national and local artists, including Adam Wainwright, Big & Rich with Gretchen Wilson & Cowboy Troy, Brittney Spencer and Tim Dugger.

Ludacris, born in Champaign, Illinois, has won three Grammys and is known for hits such as “Stand Up” and “Rollout (My Business). His work as an actor includes starring roles in the long-running Fast & Furious film franchise. He has won a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critic's Choice Award, and an MTV Video Music Award.

Green, named 2020 New Male Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Musics, has released two albums and has three chart-topping hits, including the platinum There Was This Girl, the double-platinum I Wish Grandpas Never Died and Half of Me.

Confluence Music Festival artists from across the region include Blinded by Stereo, the Bobby Ford Band, Dave Grelles Playadors, DJ Mahf, DJ Mo Samba, DJ Nune, Dr. Zhivegas, Fanfare, JC Supercar, Lamar Harris Georgia Mae, Malena Smith , Matt Jordan, Red and Black Brass Band, St. Boogie Brass Band and We Are Root Mod. There will also be special performances from BeBe Winans, J Creek Cloggers, the Madison High School Marching Band, the Muny Teens, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and more.

The Confluence Music Festival is a showcase of innovation, talent and live performance. The festival attracts fans from across the country by hosting NASCAR, the premier form of motorsports in the United States, at WWTR.

Once again, we are delivering another incredible lineup of world-class music to accompany the on-track excitement of the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Curtis Francois, WWTR Owner and CEO. Across the industry, the Confluence Festival is known as the unparalleled showcase for the intersection of music and motorsport.

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 ticket holders will have access to Confluence Music Festival concerts, as well as interactive entertainment exhibits, a STEM educational showcase, car displays and live interviews with sports legends from the Saint-Louis region. Nearly 100,000 fans attended the festival and race in 2023.

Confluence Music Festival upgrade packages include access to Front Stage and the Fan Zone. Sunday adult ticket packages start at just $67.

We’re excited for fans to see what our third Confluence Music Festival has in store,” said Festival Executive Producer Kwofe Coleman. Coleman also serves as president and CEO of The Muny. People and businesses who truly care about our region continue to make this possible with their support and we are grateful. We have a great lineup of diverse artists representing many genres, true to Confluence's mission. It's going to be quite a party!

The full program of Confluence Music Festival events with performance times will be announced.

For tickets and more information, please call World Wide Technology Raceway at (618) 215-8888

