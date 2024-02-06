“Dune” and “Oppenheimer” are expected to be re-released in China

Both “Dune” and “Oppenheimer” will return to mainland Chinese cinemas next month.

They are leading a fleet of Hollywood titles aiming for renewed success in the world's second-largest theatrical box office market – although after the Chinese New Year holiday period, priority has been given to local titles .

Mainland China's film market is heavily controlled by authorities, who use various methods, including script approval and censorship, to regulate the content arriving on screens and manage the orderly development of the market. The importation of foreign film titles into China is further controlled by import permits and distribution quotas, although these currently appear to be easing in an attempt to revive a sector which last year was 15% below 2019 levels, despite tens of thousands of new movie theaters. commissioning.

Part of the 2023 problem for Chinese cinemas may have been the collapse of Hollywood's market share to less than 15% in a territory that American titles dominated a decade earlier.

The partial easing of Chinese controls on imported content means that several Hollywood studios now have more time to plan upcoming releases and develop marketing campaigns in tandem with the state-owned company that is the official distributor of shared releases. income in China.

Universal's “Argylle”, which dominated the North American and international markets over the past weekend, will be released in China on February 23. It will be followed a week later by Sony's “Madame Web” and the reissue of “Oppenheimer.”

“Oppenheimer,” initially released in China in August, was a surprise success in the country, where it was praised for its originality and daring. It is one of the rare Hollywood successes in 2023 in China, where it grossed $65 million. The Denis Villeneuve-directed film “Dune” was released in China in October 2021 and grossed a more modest $38 million.

Re-releases and extensions of theatrical releases beyond the standard four-week time frame for Hollywood imports are relatively rare (but not uncommon) in China. And both require approval from film authorities.

In the case of “Oppenheimer,” the re-release appears intended to capitalize on growing interest in the run-up to the Academy Awards on March 10. But the title directed by Christopher Nolan will have to compete on the big premium screens with “Dune”, which will be re-released on the same day on March 1.

“Dune,” which reportedly has a fan base in China but released in the middle of the COVID era, probably could have done better. The film's re-release will coincide perfectly with the release of “Dune 2” on March 8 and will allow uninitiated viewers to catch up on the story.

At least two other Hollywood titles have also already been tipped to succeed in China. Dreamworks Animation/Universal's Chinese-themed “Kung Fu Panda 4” will be released on March 22, two weeks after its international rollout began. That will be followed a week later by “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” on March 29, the same weekend as North America and the bulk of its international releases.

While there is unusual visibility on Hollywood's release schedule in China over the next few months, it's also clear that U.S. titles need to take their turn behind the locally produced tentpoles and franchise pictures that will be released this weekend in time for Chinese New Year.

The week-long holiday (this year it officially runs Feb. 10-17, but employers are encouraged to also give workers time off on Friday, Feb. 9) has become the biggest movie season of the year in China. Last year, gross revenues reached just under $1 billion. This time, at least eight major titles will compete in the largely family entertainment space. They include: “Pegasus 2,” a car racing comedy sequel; “Yolo,” the latest film from “Hi, Mom” star and director Jia Ling; and “Article 20”, proposed this year by the timeless Zhang Yimou.

In many cases, the Chinese connections of American images can be a useful factor. Legendary East, a Chinese subsidiary of Legendary Entertainment – ​​the Hollywood studio that remains partly controlled by Chinese company Wanda Culture despite the financial difficulties of Wanda owner Wang Jianlin – is the entity credited as presenter of “Dune”, “Dune 2” and “Godzilla”. x Kong. In overseas territories, Warner Bros. is the official distributor.

And while “Kung Fu Panda 4” doesn’t have the East-West joint venture status that 2016’s “Kung Fu Panda 3” enjoyed – China Film Group and the since-dissolved Oriental Dreamworks were credited as producers – it It is understood that state-owned China Film retains a “supervised by” credit on the new image.