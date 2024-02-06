Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 enters Bollywood singer Shaan's garage





This flagship electric sedan from Mercedes-Benz offers an ARAI-claimed range of 857 km and still packs over 500 hp of power. Shaan Mukherjee, a popular singer best known for his songs featured in big Bollywood hits, recently made a big purchase. Mercedes-Benz shared on its social media that Shaan purchased the German brand's flagship luxury electric vehicle in India, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580. A post shared by Mercedes-Benz Auto Hangar India Pvt Ltd (@autohangar) Shaans EQS sports Sodalite Blue Metallic paint, and while we can't see the interiors clearly, the sedan appears to have Neva Gray leather seats, which will likely be paired with a Balao Brown upholstery shade. Here's more information on the Mercedes electric sedan. Powertrain The EQS 580 comes with a 107.8 kWh battery paired with two electric motors in an all-wheel drive configuration. Together, these electric motors produce 523 hp and 855 Nm, which is enough to allow this luxury sedan to reach 100 km/h from a standstill in less than 5 seconds. Read also: Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: Mercedes-Benz EQG concept debuts in India The EQS 580 comes with an ARAI-claimed range of 857 km, while the WLTP range of around 600 km is more likely in the real world. Its huge battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes, using a 200 kW DC fast charger. Features and safety As the electric equivalent of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the EQS 580 is highly equipped. It features a 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen consisting of a digital screen for the driver, an infotainment touchscreen and a screen for the front passenger. It also offers multi-zone climate control, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, a 710W 15-speaker Burmester audio system and power seats with massage function. Read also: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe launched, priced at Rs 1.85 Crore For added safety, the electric sedan offers nine airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a host of ADAS (Advanced Assist System) features. driving) such as brake assist, lane departure warning, driver attention assist, steering assist and adaptive cruise control. Prices and competitors The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC is priced at Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom), and it is a rival to BMW i7, Audi RS e-tron and Porsche Taycan. Learn more about: EQS Automatic

