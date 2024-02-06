Carl Weathers, linebacker-turned-actor who starred in 'Rocky' and 'The Mandalorian' films, has died – The Egalitarian

NEW YORK (AP) Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker turned Hollywood action-comedy star, playing Apollo Creed, his nemesis-turned-ally in the “Rocky” films, taking on Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Predator” and golf teacher in “Happy Gilmore” has died. He was 76 years old.

Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday. His family released a statement saying he died “peacefully in his sleep.”

“Carl Weathers will always be a legend,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram. “An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor and a wonderful person. We couldn't have made “Predator” without him. And we certainly wouldn't have had such a wonderful time getting there.

Comfortable flexing his muscles on the big screen in “Action Jackson” while he joked around on the small screen in shows such as “Arrested Development,” Weathers was perhaps most closely associated with Creed, which premiered appearance as an arrogant and unchallenged man. heavyweight champion of the world in 1976's “Rocky,” starring Sylvester Stallone.

“It puts you on the map and makes your career, so to speak. But this is an isolated case, so you need to follow it up with something. Fortunately, these films kept coming, and Apollo Creed became more and more present in people's consciousness and welcome in their lives, and it was just the right person at the right time,” he told the Daily Beast in 2017.

Most recently, Weathers starred in the Disney+ hit “The Mandalorian,” appearing in all three seasons.

“We lost a legend yesterday,” Stallone wrote in an Instagram post including a video tribute. The actor stood in front of a painting of him and Weathers boxing and said, “Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, of my success…I give him incredible credit and kudos.”

“When he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness. …I could never have accomplished what we did with 'Rocky' without him.'

Stallone ended his video tribute by saying, “Apollo, keep hitting. »

Creed, who appeared in the first four “Rocky” films, memorably died in the ring in 1984's “Rocky IV,” facing the imposing, steroid-using Soviet Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. Before entering the ring, James Brown sang “Living in America” ​​with showgirls and Creed appeared on a balcony in a Star-Spangled Banner shorts and vest combo and an Uncle Sam hat, dancing and taunting Draco.

A bloodied Creed collapses in the ring after being badly beaten, twitches and is cradled by Rocky as he dies, inevitably sparking a fight between Drago and Rocky. But while Creed is gone, his character's son, Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed, is reportedly directing his own boxing trilogy starting in 2015.

Weathers continued with 1987's “Predator,” where he flexed his pecs alongside Ventura, Schwarzenegger and a host of others, and in the new 1988 blaxploitation film “Action Jackson,” where he trained his flamethrower on a bad guy and asks, “How are your ribs?” before grilling him.

“We lost an icon,” former “Predator” co-star Jesse Ventura wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional and a dear friend.”

He then added a fake wooden hand to play a golf pro in the classic 1996 comedy “Happy Gilmore” alongside Adam Sandler and starred in Dick Wolf's short-lived spinoff series “Chicago Justice” in 2017 and in Disney’s “The Mandalorian.” earning an Emmy nomination in 2021. He also voiced Combat Carl in the “Toy Story” franchise.

Sandler praised his friend on social media, calling him a “great man” and a “true legend.” “It’s so much fun to still be here.” Smart as hell. Faithful as you wish. It's funny as hell.

Weathers grew up admiring actors such as Woody Strode, whose combination of physicality and acting prowess in “Spartacus” made a first impression. Other idols included actors Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte and athletes Jim Brown and Muhammad Ali, stars who broke the mold and the color barrier.

“There are so many people who came before me that I looked up to and whose success I wanted to emulate, and who somehow reached the standards that they did in terms of success, who created a path that I “I was able to go through and find success as a result. And I hope I can also inspire someone else to do good work,” he told the Detroit News 2023. “I guess I I'm just a lucky guy.”

Growing up in New Orleans, Weathers began acting in plays in elementary school. In high school, athletics took him down a different path, but he would return to his first love later in life.

Weathers played college football at San Diego State University, majored in theater, and played one season in the NFL, for the Oakland Raiders, in 1970.

“When I discovered football, it was a completely different outlet,” Weathers told the Detroit News. “It was more about physics, although one feeds into the other. It took a bit of intelligence because there were playbooks to study and films to study, learning more about the opposition each week.

After the Raiders, he joined the Canadian Football League, playing for two years while finishing his studies in the offseason at San Francisco State University. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in drama in 1974.

After appearing in several films and TV shows, including “Good Times”, “The Six Million Dollar Man”, “In the Heat of the Night” and “Starsky & Hutch”, as well as fighting Nazis alongside Harrison Ford in “Force 10”. From Navarone,” Weathers landed his knockout role, Creed. He told The Hollywood Reporter that his debut in the iconic franchise didn't bode well.

He was asked to read with the then-unknown writer Stallone. Weathers read the scene but felt it didn't land, so he blurted, “I could do a lot better if you found me a real actor to work with,” he recalled. “So I just insulted the star of the movie without really knowing it and without meaning to.” He also lied about having boxing experience.

Later in life, Weathers developed a passion for directing, directing episodes of “Silk Stalkings” and the Lorenzo Lamas vehicle “Renegade.” He directed an episode of the third season of “The Mandalorian”.

Weathers introduced himself to another generation when he presented himself as an opportunistic, extremely thrifty actor who becomes involved with the dysfunctional clan at the heart of “Arrested Development.”

Weathers' character likes to save money by making broth from discarded food. “There’s still a lot of meat on that bone” and “Baby, you’ve got a stew going!” » and, for the right price, agrees to become an acting coach for the delusional and talentless comedian Tobias Funke, played by David Cross.

Weathers is survived by two sons.

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits