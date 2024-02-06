Bollywood Roundup: Saiyami Kher, Kajal Pisal, Kangana Ranaut and more…

– Advertisement –

Saiyami Kher and director Anurag Kashyap set to reunite for new project

Mumbai– After their collaboration in 'Choked', actress Saiyami Kher and director Anurag Kashyap are gearing up for another venture.

Sources reveal that the talented couple is set to make an official announcement regarding their next project. Not only are Saiyami and Anurag connected professionally, but they also share a strong bond of friendship.

'Choked' also stars Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande in supporting roles.

Released in 2020, the film is set against the backdrop of the demonetization of Indian bank notes in 2016. The film tells the story of a bank teller who discovers a stash of cash hidden in her kitchen sink.

Anurag, who was present in Melbourne at the premiere of Saiyami's latest film 'Ghoomer' at the film festival, expressed his admiration.

Kashyap's last offering was 'Kennedy', released in 2023 starring Sunny Leone. It premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, and Bucheon International Fantasy Film Festival.

Kajal Pisal: I don't want the audience to remember me for the role I played before

Mumbai– Actress Kajal Pisal, who is currently seen in the serial 'Jhanak', said she always tries to explore new opportunities, calling herself a learner and explorer.

Kajal essays the role of Tanuja Basu, an antagonist of the series.

She said, “As an actor, I have always tried to explore new opportunities by straying from what I had tried before. I want my audience to move on and not remember me for a role I played before, but to celebrate what I am currently playing.

“And by the grace of God, my work helps me define a new on-screen identity for my audience. And that gives me a taste of real success, but then again, I never consider myself a successful actor, because I am always a learner and an explorer,” shared Kajal, who was seen in the show 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.'.

Talking about her role, she said, “Tanuja is a completely different person from the roles I have essayed before. I have tried negative roles many times before. But here she is not really negative but extremely possessive for which her actions and words seem rude. It is very practical and modern.

“He is not someone who practices double standards. Whatever she thinks, she says it. And she loves her family beyond that. His only intention is to make his Basu family’s identity shine in society,” she added.

'Jhanak' stars Hiba Nawab, Chandani Sharma and Krushal Ahuja in lead roles.

Kangana subtly refuses to work with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Emergency', has reacted to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's statement regarding her collaboration. Even though she accepted the compliments given to her by the director of Animal, she quietly refused to work with him.

Recently, Sandeep expressed his desire to work with the 'Queen' actress and expressed his readiness to work with her, in an interview.

Kangana had criticized Sandeep's film 'Animal', which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, about which the filmmaker said her remark did not bother him.

Reacting to the director's statement, Kangana spoke to X and wrote a note.

She wrote: “Rating and criticism are not the same thing, any type of art needs to be examined and discussed, it's a normal thing. The way Sandeep ji showed me respect by smiling at my review, we can say that he is not only making manly films, his attitude is also manly, thank you sir.

She added, “But please don't ever give me a role, otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminists and your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you.”

Kangana had previously criticized “Animal” in an article on X.

Reposting a fan's tweet, she had said: “The negativity paid for my films is overwhelming, I have fought hard so far, but even audiences are rooting for women to beat films where they are treated like objects sexual and they are asked to lick shoes. This is deeply discouraging for someone who has devoted her life to films about female empowerment, who may change careers in the coming years, and who wants to dedicate the best years of her life to something worthwhile the punishment.

Deepika Padukone gave 'pep talk' to 'non-dancer' Mahesh Shetty before filming a song

Mumbai– Actor Mahesh Shetty recalled how 'my darling' Deepika Padukone gave him a pep talk before filming 'Sher Khul Gaye' from 'Fighter' as being a 'non-dancer', he was very nervous to the idea of ​​shooting for that.

Mahesh said, “DP is a sweetheart. Super motivating and whole-hearted, always doing her best to make others feel special. She was truly part of our boy gang and fit in so easily.

He further recalled, “I remember very clearly the day we were shooting for ‘Sher Khul Gaye’. Being a non-dancer, I was a little petrified since I was dancing with none other than Hritik and DP themselves, but she took me aside, gave me a much-needed pep talk and put all my inhibitions to rest comfortable.

“I will never forget and always cherish this day and how she helped me and kept me rolling thinking that I am fine and 'jo hoga dekha jayega'.

In Hrithik Roshan, Mahesh Shetty plays the role of squadron leader Rajan Unninathan, a wingman of Patty (played by the former).

Directed by the famous Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika in the lead, among others.

On the work front, he will next be seen in a webshow called “Kan Khajura”, an adaptation of the Israeli series “Magpie”, alongside Mahesh Shetty. The cast of the series also includes Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew. (IANS)