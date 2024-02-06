Acting, disability and the problem of lived experience | Richard III

I read with interest the article by Hannah Simpson (I'm done with the suitors: disabled actors on the reconquest of Richard III, January 30). I have severe scoliosis and was born on the day Richard III was killed, 493 years later, so I have always felt an affinity with him. Still, I have no problem with a non-disabled actor playing him. This doesn't offend me at all. I don't understand this idea that you can only play it if you have lived experience. If this were so important, it would mean that only actors with scoliosis could participate, as not all disabilities are the same and people with different disabilities have different lived experiences. To suggest that any disabled actor can play him because all disabilities are experienced the same way is surely more offensive than the tradition of non-disabled actors playing him.

I agree that it is important for disabled actors to get more roles, preferably roles in which disability is irrelevant, but I disagree that a disabled character should only be played by a disabled actor.

Edie May Bedell

Leeds

As a disabled performer and director, I was deeply disappointed by the Globe's decision to announce the casting of Michelle Terry as Richard III, especially in the absence of communication recognizing the broader significance of this casting for people with disabilities. Richard III is one of the rare disabled roles in the theatrical canon.

Although antiliteralism is a valuable approach, reflected in the casting of deaf actress Nadia Nadarajah as Cleopatra, roles written for people with disabilities are very limited. Whether I'm acting or directing, many (if not most) scenes are inaccessible to me as a wheelchair user. Seeing this role given to a non-disabled actor represents the exclusion of disabled people even from roles that explore the interiority of our lived experience.

The lack of opportunities for people with disabilities in theater affects people in all roles and career trajectories. I hope to discover that people with disabilities play an important role in the larger play, on and off stage. It would be artistically fascinating if Richard III were played by the only non-disabled performer in the cast, while all the other roles were played by disabled performers.

Jamie Hale

Artistic director, CRIPtic Arts

While I completely agree with Robert Softley Gales' assertion that theater is about authenticity; It's a question of credibility, I struggle with the idea that only sufficiently experienced actors can play specific roles.

Aside from the rather gross presumption that not all disabilities are visible and does not apply to Michelle Terry (incidentally, one of the finest Henry Vs to have graced the modern stage), I look forward to see the results of casting directors who in the future will only be able to draw their Hamlets to aristocratic Danes who are overweight or prone to painful sweating (he is fat and barely panting), or Prosperos and Pucks who have not yet renounced their raw magic and can still conjure storms and mists as black as Acheron, without the special effects that belie the performers' ability to, uh, convincingly pretend.

Richard Lee

Leigh-on-Sea, Essex

I read with confusion that disabled actors were upset that a non-disabled actor was playing Richard III (non-disabled actor in Richard III to continue despite calls for recast, January 31). Didn't anyone notice that Richard III was a man? If it is apparently acceptable for a woman to play it, it must be so for a valid woman to play it. Surely we are no longer at the stage where the only roles for disabled people are those of disabled characters? The world of theater is bigger than that.

Gary Osborne

Keighley, West Yorkshire