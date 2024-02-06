Public missteps 'made a bad situation worse'

Marc Anthony Neal knew Jonathan Majors was in great difficulty.

The chair of Duke University's African and African American studies department was stunned last March when he learned that Majors had been accused of assaulting and harassing his former girlfriend, actress Grace Jabbari.

Like legions of fans and critics impressed by Majors' muscular performances in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Creed III,” HBO's “Lovecraft Country” and other projects, Neal feared he would acts as a resounding setback for a talented black actor who seemed to be on the verge of stardom. And, given the long history of racist tropes about black male sexuality in America, he knew the case would be influenced by the fact that Jabbari is white.

“My immediate response was, ‘He’s done,’” Neal said in a telephone interview last month. “It was a bad insight, considering not only the culture as a whole, but also the reaction of black Americans. I thought it would be difficult for him to adapt to the situation.”

The day after his arrest, Majors had already suffered serious damage in his careerlosing his management and public relations firm as well as advertising campaigns with the U.S. Army and the Texas Rangers baseball team. But the consequences after a New York jury in December found him guilty of two of four counts was particularly rapid and brutal. Disney fired the majors from his role as supervillain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was cut from a movie about basketball star Dennis Rodman. And “Magazine Dreams,” which sparked Oscar buzz for Majors after premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, is in limbo after being dropped by distributor Searchlight Pictures.

Yet while Majors faces conviction in this case, which has been postponed Tuesday Because of motions filed by his legal team, Neal and others say it was the actor's behavior after his conviction that hurt him the most, casting doubt on his ability to repair his reputation once his legal problems behind him.

These missteps, along with his decision to stay in what he described as an “unhealthy” relationship while his career was on the rise, have dampened his fans' optimism that Major could regain at least some from its former traction in Hollywood.

Learn more: Jonathan Majors Thinks He Has a Future in Hollywood After Conviction: 'It's God's Plan'

“Jonathan made a difficult situation worse, with PR failure after PR failure,” said Nathan Miller, founder and CEO of Miller Ink, a Los Angeles-based strategic communications and crisis management firm.

Andrew Bourke, communications director at ChaudhryLaw PLLC, declined The Times' request for comment from Majors' lawyer Priya Chaudhry.

Many critics of the major labels cite an interview with ABC News in January in which the actor, who did not appear on the stand during his trial, clumsily maintained his innocence while declaring that he was the real victim. He was criticized for his shaky attitude and evasive answers. When asked how Jabbari's injuries, which were photographed by police, occurred, Majors said, “I wish God knew.”

“This interview significantly undermined his credibility,” Miller said. “There are ways to deny that you committed a physical assault, but also to recognize the complexity of the situation, which shows responsibility. The public doesn't like it when they think someone is being evasive and making a mistake. victim.”

The interview also included an audio clip played in court in which Majors described himself as a “great man” while accusing Jabbari of failing to meet the standards set by the wives of famous black men, such as Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama .

“When he goes on TV and basically compares himself to a Martin Luther King who needs a Coretta, it suggests how out of touch he is with what's happening to him right now,” Neal said.

Veteran entertainment executive and publicist Ramon Hervey II added: “This interview was a very big mistake. It was irrelevant because he was already convicted. should stay away from the media and await sentencing.”

Present during the interview was Majors' current girlfriend, actor Meagan Good, who stars in the Amazon comedy “Harlem” and was with Majors during the court proceedings. Speculation has swirled around the couple, with some observers suggesting the relationship was a setup aimed at boosting support for Majors among black fans.

“It’s such a farce,” Natasha Scott-Reichel said during a segment on the pop culture podcast “2 Black Girls, 1 Rose,” which she hosts with her best friend Justine Kay. “Why are you trying to get us in the black community to support you? Person is for you, my brother.”

Neal added, “There was clearly a crew of mobsters trying to get him out of this situation with the black community. He seems to be a black actor who wasn't particularly interested in black women.”

A representative for Good did not respond to The Times' request for comment.

Learn more: What will happen to the MCU without Jonathan Majors? How Marvel Could Shake Things Up

Despite the backlash, Majors continues to present a positive front. Confronted by a TMZ reporter on the street last week and asked how he was holding up, Majors smiled and replied, “God is good, God is great,” adding that he is sustained by prayer and faith .

Majors and Jabbari clashed during a car ride on March 24 after she read a romantic text message sent to his phone by another woman. Prosecutors alleged that Majors grabbed Jabbari's hand so hard that he fractured her middle finger, and also punched her in the face with an open hand and pushed her into a vehicle.

Although Majors could receive up to a year in prison upon sentencing for third-degree reckless assault of Jabbari and second-degree harassment, experts predict that it is unlikely that he will end up behind bars, in particular because he has never been criminally convicted.

The court of public opinion may be less forgiving.

“If his aides thought they could change his public image, they miscalculated,” Hervey said, quoting the ABC News interview. “They created another situation in which he could be judged and prosecuted and evaluated. He didn't produce what he wanted.”

Kay of the “2 Black Girls, 1 Rose” podcast said Majors' comments about Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama were offensive and alienating to the black community, which was deeply disappointing given her previous admiration for Majors .

“I was such a fan in a way that I thought, 'He's supposed to be my husband,'” Kay joked in a phone interview. “I thought he was a really good actor. I saw him in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' where he played Kang, and he really stood out in a really bad movie.”

She continued: “A big part of why Jonathan was raised the way he was is because so many black women supported him. So using black women in a historical context as a prop is not going to work well for him. “

Race may also be a factor in whether the Majors can stage a comeback and what form that may take.

Hollywood insiders say Majors will likely face more obstacles than Mel Gibson, who for several years was considered a damaged product in the industry after being recorded making anti-Semitic remarks during a 2006 arrest for driving under the influence in Malibu. The Oscar winner also pleaded no contest to a 2011 misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, among other reputation-damaging controversies.

After keeping a low profile for years, Gibson, with the support of big stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Jodie Foster, made a comeback, receiving an Academy Award nomination for directing “Hacksaw Ridge” in 2017 and for directing Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Dockery. in an upcoming thriller, “Flight Risk.” Gibson also had a leading role in last year's “John Wick” TV spinoff, “The Continental,” and is reportedly working on a sequel to his controversial 2004 blockbuster “The Passion of the Christ.”

Learn more: News Analysis: What Jonathan Majors' Spectacular Rise and Fall Says About Race and Justice in Hollywood

The trajectory of the majors may end up more closely mirroring that of Nate Parker, a black actor and director. Parker's career was on the rise after his 2016 film, “The Birth of a Nation,” which he wrote, directed and starred in, won top prizes at the Sundance Film Festival. But he was quickly caught up in scandal when a story resurfaced that he and his co-writer, Penn State roommate Jean McGianni Celestin, had been accused in 1999 of raping a freshman at the university who claimed she was drunk and passed out at the university. time. Both men claimed the encounter was consensual.

Parker was acquitted in 2001 after testifying that he had previously had consensual sex with the woman. Celestin was initially convicted of sexual assault, but that verdict was overturned in 2005 when he won a mistrial on the grounds that his attorney was ineffective. The case was dropped a year later when prosecutors failed to gather enough witnesses to testify at a retrial. The woman committed suicide in 2012.

Although he directed and starred in “American Skin” in 2019, Parker's career never recovered.

With Majors' sentence expected to be light, observers say, actor Majors has the opportunity to resurrect his reputation, even without the public support of his former famous collaborators.

“Jonathan is only 34, that’s not the nail in his coffin,” Hervey said. “If he gets away with a slap, he needs to step away from public life. If I was involved, I would have him silenced for one hell of a punishment and pay a personal penance.”

But Miller warned the actor will face a reality check.

“People in Hollywood are coming back from a worse situation, but I warn people in this situation that they won't be able to come back from where they left,” he said. “The question is whether Jonathan has the insight to speak honestly about what happened and take some responsibility. There has to be a willingness to pass on to the public what you have learned and grown.”

Sign up for LA Goes Out, a weekly newsletter about exploring and experiencing Los Angeles from the LA Times.

This story was originally published in Los Angeles Times.