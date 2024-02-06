Actor Olaiya Igwe apologizes for going naked to campaign for Tinubu





Veteran Yoruba actor, Olaiya Igwe, has publicly apologized to Nigerians for going naked to pray for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general elections. This comes amid the current challenges facing Nigerians as a result of President Tinubu’s economic policies. Olaiya has faced backlash since he went naked to the beach in 2023 to pray for Tinubus' victory. Speaking in a video titled apology to all my fans, and shared on his YouTube page, the actor attributed his actions to a divine revelation he claimed to have received. I went naked to the beach to pray for Tinubu based on the revelation. I supported him as a reward because he is my benefactor. “Nigerians, please don’t be angry. You consider me one of those who brought these difficulties to the country. I accept. You curse me because you felt my trips to the beach influenced you to vote for him. I'm sorry. If things had been going well in the country since Tinubu took office, those insulting me would have stopped. Nigerians are crying. Even members of the diaspora are unhappy with the current situation in the country. I want to tell our father, Tinubu, that the expectations of Nigerians are not being met. You must appoint an oversight team to ensure that those appointed follow your plans and your promises to citizens. Igwes' comment comes days after a well-known Tinubu supporter and musician, Kwam 1, expressed his displeasure over the current difficulties in Nigeria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailypost.ng/2024/02/05/actor-olaiya-igwe-apologises-for-going-naked-to-campaign-for-tinubu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos