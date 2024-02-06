Marilyn Manson completes community service after blowing nose on camerawoman | Entertainment





Marilyn Manson has completed his community service. The 55-year-old rock star pleaded no contest when she was accused of blowing her nose on a camerawoman during a concert in New Hampshire in 2019 and spending time with Alcoholics Anonymous and Al- Anon, according to a certificate of completion filed by the Assistance League of Los Angeles. “The Beautiful People” rocker pleaded no contest — meaning he accepted the conviction but did not plead guilty to the alleged crime itself — to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault in July and saw a second misdemeanor charge of simple assault dropped by the prosecutor. The crime can carry a prison sentence of up to a year and a $2,000 fine, but the injured party sought $35,000 in damages related to his camera equipment. Despite the alleged incident in 2019 during Manson's “Hell Never Dies” tour, it took him another two years to surrender to authorities. At the time, Manson's lawyer Howard King claimed the rock star liked to be “provocative” on stage and called the monetary demand “ridiculous” because there was no evidence of damages. He said: “It's no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he enjoys being provocative on stage, particularly in front of a camera. This misdemeanor complaint was pursued after we received a demand from a videographer at the venue for over $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After requesting proof of any alleged damage, we never received a response. “This whole claim is ridiculous, but we remain committed to cooperating with the authorities, as we have from the beginning.” Onlookers recalled that the woman looked “half irritated” when Manson – whose real name is Brian Warner – started spitting everywhere. One told People: “He was spitting everywhere and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it up and looked half irritated. I think her last straw The final straw was that he got down on the ground, came within two or three feet of her, and shot a giant snot rocket aimed at her, not the camera. was disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed.” Another said: “He spat on her several times then leaned really close to the camera and threw a huge snot rocket at her. After he did that she almost threw her camera on the floor!”

