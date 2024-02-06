Entertainment
South Asian group from New Orleans wants to bring the masala to Mardi GrasExBulletin
It's Mardi Gras season in New Orleans and it's time to meet a South Asian dance group putting their own spin on the celebration. Think Bollywood meets Mardi Gras.
MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:
It's Mardi Gras season in New Orleans. This means parties, balls and of course parades. It is also a time when the cultural history of the city is on display. Gulf States Newsroom's Drew Hawkins explores how new traditions fit into old celebrations.
DREW HAWKINS: This is the final dress rehearsal for Krewe da Bhan Gras, a South Asian Mardi Gras dance group of about 50 people. At a community center, the team gets ready, preparing costumes and donning mehndi, or traditional Indian henna tattoos – think Bollywood meets Mardi Gras. They also make handmade throws, which are essentially small gifts. Traditionally, these are things like duplicates or pearls. But co-founder Monica Dhand says they put their own spin on it.
MONICA DHAND: So we distribute traditional and DIY objects: bindis, bracelets…
HAWKINS: A Krewe, spelled KREWE, is essentially a social club. They meet throughout the year to work on costumes, ride the parade floats and of course practice their dance moves. There are a ton of fraternities, each with their own theme and costumes, from Marie Antoinette and Princess Leias dances to more traditional groups with classic Mardi Gras masks. Krewe da Bhan Gras was founded last year to, quote, “put the masala on Mardi Gras,” according to their slogan. For Dhand, a South Asian Mardi Gras brotherhood made sense.
DHAND: It was a completely natural choice. You know, there's a lot of bright colors and, you know, people are really excited. It's really – it's very normal in South Asian culture to dance, especially the kind of dance that we do, which is bhangra – it's a traditional North Indian dance – and the also mix with Bollywood songs.
HAWKINS: For their first appearance last year, Krewe da Bhan Gras participated in the Boheme parade. It's a fun and artistic show led by a green fairy. They were blown away by the response they received. This is Krewe member Amita Krishnan.
AMITA KRISHNAN: My God, last year the crowd went wild. We liked it. People enjoyed it so much. They enjoyed it as much as we did.
HAWKINS: Bhan Gras has been so successful that this year they were invited to participate in three parades. So the band really strives to make sure everything is perfect during rehearsals.
(SOUNDBITE OF PANJABI MC SONG “MUNDIAN TO BACH KE”)
HAWKINS: They parade past the community center in a quiet New Orleans neighborhood, practicing their dance moves and sometimes dodging traffic.
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Left – car, car, car.
HAWKINS: The first show will take place in just a few days, and there are still a few details to iron out.
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: So for this one, we stay still until we stop like this. And then we turn around. And then we stand still for the chicken.
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Still, yes.
HAWKINS: New groups like Krewe da Bhan Gras really embody the spirit of Mardi Gras. Hundreds of years of tradition, and it continues to evolve, changing to reflect the city around it.
ARTHUR HARDY: It's just one example of how Mardi Gras belongs to the people.
HAWKINS: Arthur Hardy is one of the world's greatest Mardi Gras historians.
HARDY: You know, we talk about equity and inclusion and diversity. Well, Mardi Gras provides all of that every year. And this new South Asian crew is an example of that.
HAWKINS: It's time for the first parade this year, and Krewe da Bhan Gras is dressed to the nines. We're talking full makeup, gold jewelry, and real-life choreographed Bollywood dances. As the team dances through the streets of the French Quarter, it's clear that all that practice has paid off. The crowd goes wild and dances with them.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “KALA CHASHMA”)
AMAR ARSHI, BADSHAH, NEHA KAKKAR AND INDEEP BAKSHI: (Singing in a language other than English).
HAWKINS: For NPR News, I'm Drew Hawkins in New Orleans.
Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created on urgent deadlines by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/02/06/1229405743/a-south-asian-group-in-new-orleans-wants-to-put-the-masala-in-mardi-gras
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- South Asian group from New Orleans wants to bring the masala to Mardi GrasExBulletin
- New localllm allows you to develop Gen AI apps locally without using the GPU
- Hundreds are still missing one year after the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria
- Marilyn Manson completes community service after blowing nose on camerawoman | Entertainment
- College football recruiting: Top players on National Signing Day 2024 to watch, predictions, expert picks
- Here's What the Fashion Industry and the Equal Rights Amendment Have in Common
- Carrier rings the New York Stock Exchange bell
- St. Louis' world-famous innovator offers a vision for the future of high-tech farms
- Wall Street drifts in mixed trading as bond market calms
- George Soros' Son Alex Says Donald Trump 'Either Ends Up in Jail Or Ends Up in Power,' Among Other 2024 Election Predictions
- In Modis' constituency, Varanasi, India's next temple-mosque dispute explodes | Religious news
- Auto insurance rates will climb 26% in the United States in 2024, report says