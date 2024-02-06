South Asian group from New Orleans wants to bring the masala to Mardi GrasExBulletin

It's Mardi Gras season in New Orleans and it's time to meet a South Asian dance group putting their own spin on the celebration. Think Bollywood meets Mardi Gras.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

It's Mardi Gras season in New Orleans. This means parties, balls and of course parades. It is also a time when the cultural history of the city is on display. Gulf States Newsroom's Drew Hawkins explores how new traditions fit into old celebrations.

DREW HAWKINS: This is the final dress rehearsal for Krewe da Bhan Gras, a South Asian Mardi Gras dance group of about 50 people. At a community center, the team gets ready, preparing costumes and donning mehndi, or traditional Indian henna tattoos – think Bollywood meets Mardi Gras. They also make handmade throws, which are essentially small gifts. Traditionally, these are things like duplicates or pearls. But co-founder Monica Dhand says they put their own spin on it.

MONICA DHAND: So we distribute traditional and DIY objects: bindis, bracelets…

HAWKINS: A Krewe, spelled KREWE, is essentially a social club. They meet throughout the year to work on costumes, ride the parade floats and of course practice their dance moves. There are a ton of fraternities, each with their own theme and costumes, from Marie Antoinette and Princess Leias dances to more traditional groups with classic Mardi Gras masks. Krewe da Bhan Gras was founded last year to, quote, “put the masala on Mardi Gras,” according to their slogan. For Dhand, a South Asian Mardi Gras brotherhood made sense.

DHAND: It was a completely natural choice. You know, there's a lot of bright colors and, you know, people are really excited. It's really – it's very normal in South Asian culture to dance, especially the kind of dance that we do, which is bhangra – it's a traditional North Indian dance – and the also mix with Bollywood songs.

HAWKINS: For their first appearance last year, Krewe da Bhan Gras participated in the Boheme parade. It's a fun and artistic show led by a green fairy. They were blown away by the response they received. This is Krewe member Amita Krishnan.

AMITA KRISHNAN: My God, last year the crowd went wild. We liked it. People enjoyed it so much. They enjoyed it as much as we did.

HAWKINS: Bhan Gras has been so successful that this year they were invited to participate in three parades. So the band really strives to make sure everything is perfect during rehearsals.

(SOUNDBITE OF PANJABI MC SONG “MUNDIAN TO BACH KE”)

HAWKINS: They parade past the community center in a quiet New Orleans neighborhood, practicing their dance moves and sometimes dodging traffic.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Left – car, car, car.

HAWKINS: The first show will take place in just a few days, and there are still a few details to iron out.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: So for this one, we stay still until we stop like this. And then we turn around. And then we stand still for the chicken.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Still, yes.

HAWKINS: New groups like Krewe da Bhan Gras really embody the spirit of Mardi Gras. Hundreds of years of tradition, and it continues to evolve, changing to reflect the city around it.

ARTHUR HARDY: It's just one example of how Mardi Gras belongs to the people.

HAWKINS: Arthur Hardy is one of the world's greatest Mardi Gras historians.

HARDY: You know, we talk about equity and inclusion and diversity. Well, Mardi Gras provides all of that every year. And this new South Asian crew is an example of that.

HAWKINS: It's time for the first parade this year, and Krewe da Bhan Gras is dressed to the nines. We're talking full makeup, gold jewelry, and real-life choreographed Bollywood dances. As the team dances through the streets of the French Quarter, it's clear that all that practice has paid off. The crowd goes wild and dances with them.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “KALA CHASHMA”)

AMAR ARSHI, BADSHAH, NEHA KAKKAR AND INDEEP BAKSHI: (Singing in a language other than English).

HAWKINS: For NPR News, I'm Drew Hawkins in New Orleans.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on urgent deadlines by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.