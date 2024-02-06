The A-list British actor looks unrecognizable as he transforms into Jesus for a new film – but can YOU guess who it is?

A British Hollywood actor is the polar opposite of his usual clean-cut image in his latest film.

The 47-year-old star, who has appeared on television and in films, is unrecognizable as a beggar named Benjamin who is mistaken for Jesus in The Book of Clarence.

With matted hair, a long unkempt beard, a face covered in mud and wearing rags, the movie star looks drastically different from his usual curly black hair and clean-shaven appearance.

But can you already guess who it is?

It's Benedict Cumberbatch.

The actor, who starred in BBC dramas Sherlock and The Imitation Game, will play Benjamin, who is nailed to a job after being mistakenly identified as Jesus.

The Book of Clarence follows the chance of a Jerusalemite who embarks on a misguided attempt to capitalize on the rise of celebrity and influence the Messiah for his own personal gain.

The journey leads him to an exploration of faith and an unexpected path.

LaKeith Stanfield will take on the lead role alongside James McAvoy, while Jay-Z is one of the film's producers.

The film was originally due to be released in the UK on January 19, but was postponed at the last minute.

Sony is now reportedly considering releasing the film around March, with Deadline reporting that the report came from Legendary who produced and financed it.

The film has already been released in the United States and grossed $3 million over the four-day weekend last month.

Critics gave the film an 89% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Teyanna Taylor, who plays Mary Madgalene, said she was drawn to the project as a fan of writer-director Jeymes Samuel, and that it was one she wanted to do, “naturally.”

'[It was]something that became naturally spiritual for me because I'm a spiritual person. and I think just having to do my homework and all my research was amazing.

“Filming actually brought me closer to God,” she said.