Candlelight: the best of Bollywood on strings – Chicago
By candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring venues like never before seen in Dallas.
Location: Edison's
Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector
Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 60 minutes before start time and late entry is not permitted)
Age requirement: 8 years or older. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult
Accessibility: This location is ADA compliant
Seats are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis in each area
An attempt at a program
- Whenever there is happiness, whenever there is sorrow Sometimes there is happiness and sometimes there is sorrow. (K3G)
- Meri Jaan Gangubai Kathiawadi
- You've seen this since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
- Tere Liye Veer-Zaara
- Jashn-E-Bahara of Jodhaa Akbar
- Badtameez Dil This young man is a goddess
- I ho Slumdog Millionaire
- Tum Hi Ho Aashiqui 2
- Humko humise chura lo de Mohabbatein
- Kabootar Ja Ja Ja I loved you
- I love you of Bodyguard (2011)
Interpreters
Reviews of Candlelight Concerts
Brian L.: “The concert was incredible, the band was incredible, the setup was breathtaking. Truly a phenomenal evening.”
Aleks D.: “A beautiful place and incredibly talented musicians.”
Dorian T: “Wonderful experience, ample time for the concert and great environment! We loved it!!!”
Get there
by Edison
1724 Cockrell Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75215, 75215-1921
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
