



Disney voice actress Kat Cressida to host meet-and-greet in Auburn Tickets are available for this two-day fandom event at Outlet Collections Unlock the Con on February 17-18.

Ever wanted to know what it takes to become a voiceover icon, giving voice to the most beloved animated characters? Ever wanted to meet a Disney cast member without spending hundreds of dollars and having to drive to Seattle? For the third weekend in February, fans of animation and video games will have that chance at Unlock the Con in Auburn. On Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18, animation fans will have the chance to meet, converse and even grab brunch or dinner with voiceover legend Kat Cressida, with a portion of the proceeds going to national foundations in the fight against pediatric cancer. “What these guys did at Unlock the Con really came down to, ‘What’s the really important thing?’” Cressida said. “So you get the signings, you get a one-on-one, you get to talk about your favorite 'Dexter's Laboratory' episode or your favorite 'Toy Story' character.” Best known for her work as DeeDee from “Dexter's Laboratory”, the Black Widow Bride Constance Hatchaway from the Disney Parks attraction “The Haunted Mansion”, Jessie from “Toy Story” and many others, Cressida offers fans animation, horror and Disney a unique experience with its two-day Unlock the Con event. “What’s really cool about this particular experience is that it really makes it a personalized and intimate convention experience,” Cressida said. SATURDAY On Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Cressida will meet fans, where she will sign photos and Funko Pops of her most popular characters while chatting with fans. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, fans can join Cressida for a limited dinner and exclusive private panel, complete with a Q&A, where fans are encouraged to ask Cressida about the voiceover and entertainment industry and on his work stories. with the biggest names in Hollywood. SUNDAY Starting the day with a Sunday “Brunch With The Bride” – named after Cressida’s character “The Haunted Mansion” – from 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., fans will have another chance to learn more about Cressida’s work and her stories behind the scenes. . After the brunch, the Sunday meeting will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. “If you're a voiceover fan, or an animation fan, or a Funko Pop fan, or a Disney fan, this is definitely a cool, awesome opportunity for fans, and it's a lot more affordable than to go to a [big] convention,” Cressida said. Hospitality tickets for both days start at $6.95 for adults, with free general admission for guests ages 13 and younger. VIP options for Saturday dinner and Sunday brunch range from $24.95 to $64.95 for all ages. Tickets are available through TIXR at tixr.com/e/92370. Kat Cressida will autograph photos and Funko Pops of her most popular characters, including Disney's Constance Hatchaway from “The Haunted Mansion,” Pixar's Jessie from “Toy Story,” Marvel's Elektra and Cartoon Network's DeeDee from “Dexter's Laboratory” . Courtesy image

