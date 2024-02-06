Meet His Fiancee Jenna Brandt – Hollywood Life









Image credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Brock Purdy is preparing to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was drafted to the team in 2022 after playing college football at the same university as his future wife, Jenna Brandt, assisted! It’s clear the two are in love and getting ready to say yes! Learn more about this QB's love of life below. Jenna and Brock attended the same college Brock and Jenna have not publicly confirmed when they started dating, but they both started their freshman year at the same time at Iowa State University in 2018. Jenna played volleyball at school and studied kinesiology, according to PEOPLEwhile Brock played football for the Iowa State Cyclones. She is an athlete Jenna was a setter for the Cyclones volleyball team and was welcomed with open arms when she committed to the sport. According to a 2018 social media video shared by the team, the Iowa State University graduate spoke about her personality. Additionally, she revealed that going to Iowa State football games was her family's tradition. In our latest article for newcomers, learn a little more about freshman setter Jenna Brandt!#cyclONEnation #Strongertogether pic.twitter.com/AkmCBe5BUV Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) August 20, 2018 Family time is important to me. I love going out with my family. I like to volunteer. I am often in the community. I like to stay active. I would say my biggest goal is to be a leader right now. It's difficult because I would say everyone is very intimidating to me and, as a setter, I need to have connections with everyone and relationships. So, it's a little difficult to come in as a new passer and find everyone. She continued in the clip, I obviously hope to be a leader and always work hard so I can lead others to work hard, so lead by example. Brock proposed to Jenna in 2023 Brock and Jenna didn't go public with their relationship until 2022. The following year, the NFL player proposed to Jenna in Saint Cloud, Florida, and they shared the romantic photos on their respective Instagram accounts in July 2023. My daughter Jenna forever. I look forward to being your husband and growing together in Christ. Here’s to forever baby. I love you JB! Brock captioned his post at the time. In one photo, Brock was seen on his knees asking Jenna the big question. Jenna always supports Brock at his games The former volleyball player was seen cheering on her future husband from the stands during his matches. In October 2023, Jenna shared a few snaps straight from the field during one of the Brocks' games. I'm always rooting for you babies, she wrote Instagram alongside a photo of them kissing.

