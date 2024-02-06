When is Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show'? Release date, time





Be ready. Jon Stewart's long-awaited return to Comedy Central's “The Daily Show” is coming soon. The satirical news show, airing weeknights at 11 p.m. ET, will once again feature the veteran comedian as host this time as weekly guest host for a satirical take on current events, it has been announced the channel on January 24. In addition to being a television host, Stewart holds the title of writer, producer, director, political commentator and actor, and his return also includes him as executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning show. For the remainder of each week's episodes, a rotating team of the show's correspondents is expected to share hosting duties. Here's everything you need to know about Stewart's return, including when he'll be back and how to watch the show: When is Jon Stewart's first episode back as host of 'The Daily Show'? Stewart's first episode of the late-night news program, “The Daily Show,” will air Monday, Feb. 12, the day after Super Bowl 58, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. The long-running comedy series will likely be heavily promoted on Comedy Central's sister network, CBS. Where to watch “The Daily Show” If you have cable, the late-night talk show airs on Comedy Central Monday through Thursday (11 p.m. EST/PST). Viewers can also stream new episodes of “The Daily Show” on Paramount+ the day after they air on Comedy Central. How much time will Jon Stewart be on 'The Daily Show'? The 61-year-old comedian is expected to return to host the show every Monday starting February 12 through the 2024 presidential election cycle. When did Jon Stewart leave 'The Daily Show'? Stewart took over as host of “The Daily Show” in 1999, succeeding Craig Kilborn, the show's first host. Stewart left the show in the fall of 2015, less than two months after Trump announced his 2016 presidential campaign. After leaving in 2015, he hosted the Apple TV+ show “The Problem with Jon Stewart.” It was canceled after just two seasons. Why is Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show'? Stewart's return to “The Daily Show” follows Noah's departure from the show more than seven years after accepting the job. Noah, 38, announced his impending departure during a taping of the show in September. 29. Since his departure, guest hosts have included comedians Leslie Jones, Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler. Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on X @nataliealund.

