Young Sheldon Actor Confirms George's Death Happens in Season 7

A Young Sheldon The actor has not confirmed anything that George actually dies in season 7. As The Big Bang Theory prequel, Young Sheldon is defined by some of Sheldon's greatest childhood experiences as he grew up with his middle-class family in Texas. Inspired by the character's penchant for sharing anecdotes from that era, he revealed many interesting stories about himself and the rest of the Coopers – some of which had no impact on the life he ultimately experienced as an adult, while others paved the way. the path forward for his future and that of his family.

No greater event in Sheldon's childhood compares to George's disappearance. Sure, his affair led to the birth of his strange three strikes rule, but it didn't have much of an impact on the rest of the clan. However, the loss of the family patriarch sends them on a very different path. Sheldon was able to move on from the tragedy easily because he was focused on his studies and was miles from home. That being said, things are different from the rest of the family. Now, after years of dancing around tragedy, Young Sheldon has no choice but to deal with George's death.

Why George must die in season 7 of Young Sheldon

There is no way to avoid George's death.

The family sitcom has charted its path independently of its parent show, and its efforts are proven to be for the better. Season 6 posted high ratings, and it's the furthest from the main series. However, like its ending, several plot lines in Young Sheldon season 7 is mandated by The Big Bang Theory cannon. Despite creating countless plot inconsistencies throughout its run, the creatives behind the project maintain that it exists in the same reality as the nerd-centric sitcom.

Following The Big Bang Theory The timeline of Sheldon's move to Pasadena means that the prequel would also have to stick to established canon regarding the events of that era, and that includes George's death. There is some confusion as to exactly when the Cooper patriarch died, but it is supposed to happen. For this reason, it is expected that George will indeed die at some point. Young Sheldon season 7, although season 6 skipping its cheating scandal gave hope that the spinoff might deviate from canon to prioritize its own storytelling.

Lance Barber says goodbye to the Cooper children

Actor George breaks his silence on the end of Young Sheldon.

These hopes are effectively dashed by Lance Barber's project. Young Sheldon social media post saying goodbye to his children on screen. Unlike the show's younger cast, the actor hasn't been very active online, with his new update being the first time he's commented The Big Bang Theory the prequel ends despite its continued popularity. The image shows actors Sheldon, Missy and Georgie, Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan, all cuddled up with Barber. In the caption, Barber writes that she will miss the Cooper childrenstrongly suggesting that the end of the road for his character is coming to an end.

Young Sheldon may be ending, but it's essentially a simple rebranding to continue via the upcoming Georgie and Mandy spin-off. Even though only Jordan and Emily Osment are confirmed to return in the new series, there's a good chance that other members of the Cooper family will still be involved, except for Sheldon, who will already be in Pasadena, California , for his graduate studies at Caltech. . Barber bidding farewell to the Cooper children effectively confirms that he will not be part of the new offshoot as the character will be dead by the time its events begin.

Either way, the George and Mandy show is why Young Sheldon cannot escape George's death. If the prequel's ending also meant completely wrapping up the Coopers' story in Texas, then CBS wouldn't have been obligated to tackle the tragedy. Instead, Young Sheldon could have ended shortly before George's unexpected disappearance, allowing the family sitcom to conclude with the Coopers complete and still at home in Texas. Unfortunately, unless CBS breaks from canon, the death of the Cooper patriarch has to happen one way or another.

What must happen before George dies

George's cheating scandal may still happen.

From the creatives behind Young Sheldon insist that it still exists in the same universe as The Big Bang Theory, some prerequisite events must still occur before George dies. According to the timeline, George's cheating scandal should have already happened towards the end of season 6. That being said, given Young SheldonAmnesty's penchant for making small changes to big events makes it possible that this could still happen in its remaining days. It will be difficult to fully approach the subject, but there is enough motivation to devote time to the storyline.

The show hinted that George and Brenda might be having a secret affair. Young Sheldon Season 6's confrontation with Mary may seem like the end of the story, but there's still no definitive confirmation that George and Brenda are not seeing each other in secret. This is one of the biggest plots yet to be fully addressed by the prequel, with Mary's unresolved relationship with Pastor Rob increasing the chances of Young Sheldonthe motivation to move forward with George's infidelity.

How George's death affects the Coopers' future

The Coopers' lives are changed by George's death.

Due to the nature of George's death, the rest of the Cooper family was caught off guard when he passed away. That said, the precise details of his disappearance are still unclear. While Young Sheldon did not actively engineer his death, especially in later seasons, The Big Bang Theory revealed insightful information about what will happen after his death through the stories of Sheldon and some of his family members. The biggest revelations, however, came from adult Georgie, who took over the family after a catastrophic loss, while growing her business and caring for Mandy and Cece.

According to Sheldon's brother, Mary was too distressed to function after George's death he was therefore obliged to intervene. During this time, Missy broke her promise to behave after a year of rebellion Young Sheldon season 6 and continued to make irrational decisions as a teenager – although this may have been her way of coping with grief, given her close relationship with her father. Sheldon was mostly oblivious to it all because he was physically separated from the family. He only learned of Georgie's sacrifices decades later, when they reunited for his wedding to Amy.

Young Sheldon Season 7 premieres Thursday, February 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.