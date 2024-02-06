Zubin Mehtas' return highlights 2024 Hollywood Bowl season





Zubin Mehta | Credit: Monika Rittershaus Zubin Mehta made his Hollywood bowl debut in 1961. The program by Hector Berlioz and Sergei Rachmaninov that he directed was a huge success. You can listen to a registration carried out by Armed Forces Radio and the following year it became the Los Angeles Philharmonicthe musical director of. He has returned to this iconic outdoor venue several times over the years, making his last appearance almost 30 years ago. But this summer, he will reappear for the first time since the 1990s, headlining a July 23 concert that promises to be a highlight of the Bowl season. The all-Mozart program, which includes the Third Violin Concerto and the Jupiter Symphony, will also feature another legend: violinist Pinchas Zukerman. It will be a nostalgic evening for many. The 2024 Hollywood Bowl season will also feature nine LA Phil performances led by Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel; concerts featuring more world-class violinists, including Joshua Bell, Midori, Augustin Hadelich and Ray Chen; and programs marking the centenaries of two 20th-century pop culture giants, Henry Mancini and Sammy Davis Jr. A concert in 2011 at the Hollywood Bowl | Credit: Adam Latham Dudamel's concerts are grouped together towards the end of the season. They will begin on August 29 with Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony and Beethoven's Emperor Concerto, with Cliburn competition winner Yunchan Lim as soloist. Dudamel will also conduct the orchestra in the Ninth Symphony of Beethoven and Leonard Bernstein. Chichester Psalms on September 10 and a program of opera music featuring soprano Diana Damrau and tenor Jonas Kaufmann on September 12. Dudamel and the orchestra will also perform a few non-classical concerts: one with music from the many Marvel superhero films (August 30, 31) and another with 18-time Latin Grammy winner Natalia Lafourcade (September 67). The season will begin as usual with the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival. The June 1516 event will feature big names such as Charles Lloyd and Christian McBride. The official opening night concert on June 23 will feature Thomas Wilkins conducting the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra to salute Mancini's 100th birthday, with guests Michael Bubl and Dave Koz. Classical concerts begin July 9, when Augustin Hadelich will be the soloist in Sergei Prokofiev's Second Violin Concerto, Elim Chin will also conduct the LA Phil in Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakovs. Scheherazade. A program entirely devoted to George Gershwin will follow on July 11, under the direction of Lionel Bringuier. Cuban openingJean-Yves Thibaudet performing Rhapsody in Blueand Isabel Leonard singing a selection of the composer's timeless songs. The Ballet Folklrico de Mxico will perform on July 18 On July 18, Ballet Folklrico de Mxico will join the LA Phil for a program of Latin American music. Carlos Miguel Prieto will direct works by Silvestre Revueltas and Gabriela Ortiz, as well as Carlos Chavezs. Indian Symphony. Tchaikovsky's music will be in the spotlight throughout the summer. In addition to the aforementioned Dudamel concert, Ray Chen will perform the Violin Concerto on July 16 and Behzod Abduraimov will perform the First Piano Concerto as part of the Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks (August 23). But the composers' Russian compatriots are not neglected. There is a program by Igor Stravinsky and Aram Khachaturian on July 30, a Rachmaninoff concert on August 13, and an August 6 program featuring Prokofiev's popular Third Piano Concerto with one of the greatest symphonies by Dmitri Shostakovich, the 10th. Ryan Bancroft conducts the LA Phil in this latest concert, with pianist Denis Kozhukhin as soloist. Joshua Bell will bring The elementsa piece for violin and orchestra featuring movements by five contemporary American composers, at the Bowl on August 15. A program devoted entirely to Antonn Dvok featuring Christian Reif conducting the Seventh Symphony and Midori playing the Violin Concerto will follow on August 20. Jazz concerts of note include pianist Herbie Hancock reuniting with his 1973 Headhunters group on August 14 and a Big Band evening featuring the Maria Schneider and Count Basie orchestras on July 17. The Sammy Davis Jr. Tribute, featuring Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, will take place on September 11. New subscriptions, jazz festival tickets and band sales for select concerts are now on sale. Create Your Own Packages goes on sale March 19; single tickets will be available on May 7. For more information, call 323-850-2000 or visit Bowls website.

