Entertainment
Meet Ed Westwick's Bollywood star fiancée Amy Jackson: The Gossip Girl alum met the former British beauty queen at an Aston Martin event, and she has starred in hits such as Supergirl and 2.0.
The lovebirds then made their first public appearance since announcing their engagement by attending the Vanity Fair Rising Star Party on January 31, according to British media.
Westwick is known for his portrayal of the fictional character Chuck Bass, a playboy turned love interest of the series' main character Blair Waldorf (played by Leighton Meester), and set in the wealthy Upper East Side of New York.
So, what do we know about Westwick's gorgeous new fiancé?
British actress Amy Jackson, 32, was born on the Isle of Man, United Kingdom to parents Marguerita and Alan Jackson.
However, in her Instagram bio, she describes herself as British scouser slang for someone from Liverpool, where she grew up.
How did Amy Jackson become famous?
According to People magazine, Jackson began her modeling career at a young age and was only 15 years old when she first joined the industry.
In 2009, she won Miss Teen World, after being crowned in the Miss Teen Liverpool and Miss Teen Great Britain competitions, according to the magazine. She also won Miss Liverpool in 2010 and was a finalist in the Miss England competition.
He's a Bollywood star
His acting list includes films in several languages, including Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.
In an interview with Bolly Spice in 2012, Jackson spoke about the difficulties she faced learning Tamil and Hindi dialogues.
Hindi was difficult because I didn't know the language, but Tamil is a completely different story, she shared.
She has a son
Jackson shares a son named Andreas with her ex-fiancé, hotelier George Panayiotou, per People.
Speaking about Westwick's bond with her son, the actress told Lifestyle Asia: He is the kindest and most caring human being to my little boy, Andreas. I love their relationship.
How did Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson meet?
They were allegedly introduced through a mutual friend and discussed their dogs.
He knew how to convince me right off the bat about coffee and dogs, Jackson joked.
