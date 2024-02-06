Where is Jussie Smollett now? Former 'Empire' actor asks Illinois Supreme Court to review conviction





CHICAGO (WLS) — Actor Jussie Smollett asks Illinois Supreme Court to review a decision that upheld his Cook County conviction for lying about an alleged hate crime, court records show. In December, an Illinois appeals court upheld Smollett's disorderly conduct conviction. The Illinois Supreme Court could hear the case, refuse to hear the case, or send it back to the appeals court for review. The appeals court voted 2-1 to uphold the conviction. RELATED: Jussie Smollett Back to Work, Making Directorial Debut After Convicted of Faking Hate Crime in Chicago In 2021, the former “Empire” TV star was convicted of faking a racist and homophobic attack in 2019 and then lying to police about it. His lawyers appealed the conviction, arguing that he should not have been punished twice for the same crime. In 2019, he and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx reached an agreement to drop the charges against him in exchange for $10,000 bail and community service. The special prosecutor was then appointed in 2020. SEE ALSO: “You Were Wrong”: Jussie Smollett Releases New Song, “Thank You God” Smollett's lawyers argued that his conviction violated his Fifth Amendment right against double jeopardy, which is a legal protection against someone punished twice for the same crime. The special prosecutor disagreed with their premise, arguing that Smollett received due process and was never prosecuted in the 2019 case, adding that the agreement for his release provided that he could be re-indicted for the original crime. Bodycam video shows Jussie Smollett arrested at Cook County Jail Smollett's lawyers added that the special prosecutor, who they say should never have been appointed, also failed to pass on to the defense team important evidence from an hour-long discussion with the Osundairo brothers. ABC7 legal analyst Gil Soffer said the ruling was a significant victory for the special prosecutor, considering all the arguments made by the defense. The ruling meant Smollett had to serve his entire 150-day prison sentence for the crime. He served six days before being released last year. “The process before the Illinois Supreme Court is really the end of the road for him and is unlikely to bring him much success,” Soffer said. “It’s hard enough to get a hearing before the Supreme Court and even harder to ultimately win when you get there.”

