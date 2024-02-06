Why are Clevelanders having such success with comedy in Hollywood?

CLEVELAND Flip between channels or browse your streaming options and a trend emerges: Some of comedy's most familiar faces all call Northeast Ohio home.

From Steve Harvey to Arsenio Hall, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kym Whitley, George Wallace and David Arnold, they all found their place in the neighborhood, on campus and in the comedy clubs of Cleveland and Akron.

As we celebrate Black History Month, News 5 spoke with some of the famous faces that make us laugh. We look back at their upbringing and how Northeast Ohio shaped their careers.

KSU graduate Steve Harvey entertains the crowd at the Hilarities comedy club in Akron in October 1985.

“I’m probably the biggest cheerleader in Cleveland,” said comedic actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

Brown grew up in East Cleveland and attended Warrensville Heights High School and then the University of Akron before finding success on shows such as Community, The Odd Couple and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

“I think part of it is just surviving the tough neighborhoods of Cleveland and that’s not a disparagement of our city,” Brown recalled. “I'm so grateful that it hasn't always been easy because nothing in Los Angeles is easy. I learned in Ohio to survive all kinds of circumstances. There's nothing that anyone can tell me I didn't hear at recess at school. So anyone who thinks they can say something that's going to hurt me, I was at Mayfair Elementary [in East Cleveland]. It happened there. So relax. »

News 5 While wearing a “Cleveland, Ohio” shirt, Yvette Nicole Brown holds up a hat from her alma mater – Warrensville Heights High School.

The tight-knit comedy community in NEO

At Warrensville Heights High School, Brown found inspiration watching how another former student achieved a successful career in television.

“Arsenio Hall is in our Hall of Fame,” Brown said. “So every day on my way to class, I would pass his face in the hallway and I would think, 'One day I want to do enough to be up there with Arsenio.'”

Hall recently reflected on his childhood in Cleveland while presenting an award at the 75th Emmy Awards last month.

“When I was a kid, I idolized Johnny Carson,” Hall said. “When most kids in Cleveland wanted to be football stars like Jim Brown, I wanted to be an old white guy with a talk show.”

And if you haven't figured it out yet, Cleveland and comedy don't have six degrees of separation, it's like one or two.

Last year, Yvette Nicole Brown starred on Bounce TV's “Act Your Age,” alongside Shaker Heights native Kym Whitley.

“All the writers say when you say ‘Cleveland,’ it sounds funny,” Whitley said.

News 5 For our chat with Kym Whitley, the comedian and actress wore her Cleveland Cavaliers gear from the 2016 Championship Series.

Whitley, who amassed more than a million followers on Instagramspoke to News 5 about what makes Northeast Ohio the perfect place to foster comedy.

“We had a place to go and do comedy,” she said. “I really feel like it's all the love and family and friends that make you grow up feeling pretty much free to be who you are. And one thing Cleveland was good at, I don't know if this has ever happened to you, but in high school and elementary school you make fun of people. We had mom jokes, we talked back and forth.

A 1970s comedy cluster on college campuses

In the 1970s, George Wallace attended the University of Akron while at Kent State were Steve Harvey and Arsenio Hall, each finding their place and reasons to make people laugh.

News 5 Comedian George Wallace recently sat down with News 5 ahead of performances at the LeBron James Family Foundations Maison Trois Trente last month.

“If you can’t laugh in Cleveland and Akron, you have to,” Wallace said. “Everyone here should be a comedian living here. Are you kidding?”

More than 2,000 miles separate Hollywood from Northeast Ohio, but celebrity smiles prove the laughs here can go anywhere.

“I think Clevelanders appreciate comedy,” Yvette Nicole Brown said. “They celebrate comedy and support comedy. If you're laughing in Cleveland, you're doing something.”