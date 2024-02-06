King Charles feels 'extremely positive' | Entertainment





King Charles is said to be “extremely positive” following his cancer diagnosis. The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of the disease after a “separate area of ​​concern” was detected when he underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate last month, but he and his doctors are feeling very optimistic about his recovery. . A family friend told the Daily Mail newspaper that Charles was “extremely positive” and added: “From what I know he's up as usual and he's so positive you wouldn't even know that he was suffering from an illness. Fortunately, this is the case. , as far as we know, was detected very early. “As far as the treatment he's receiving, the treatment of all cancers has advanced by leaps and bounds in recent years. The specialized treatments they're doing now are incredibly sophisticated. He and his doctors are very, very positive. “I think this is something he can share more in the future if he wants to, but for now he wants to focus on his treatment and the work at hand.” Although Charles withdrew from public engagements due to his diagnosis, another friend explained that it was not because of physical frailty but to “minimize in-person contact” due to the medical risks involved while he receives treatment. The source added: “It's obviously a shock, but he's doing really well.” The king is believed to continue his weekly meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, with appropriate arrangements to be made if doctors advise against them in person. Charles also wants to continue attending Privy Council meetings and continue to receive his red boxes and work on state documents. Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced via a statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday (24/05/05). The statement read: “During the Kings' recent hospital procedure for benign prostatic enlargement, another area of ​​concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic testing identified a form of cancer. “Her Majesty today began a program of regular treatments, during which doctors have advised her to postpone her public-facing duties. Throughout this period, Her Majesty will continue to attend to the affairs of state and administrative formalities as usual. “The King is grateful to his medical team for their rapid intervention, made possible by his recent operation at the hospital. He remains completely positive about his treatment and looks forward to fully resuming his public duties as soon as possible. “Her Majesty has chosen to share her diagnosis to avoid speculation and in the hope that it may help the public understand all those around the world affected by cancer.”

