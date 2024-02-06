Fashion Designer Tarun Tahiliani Praises Alia Bhatt for Wearing Her Wedding Saree to National Awards Ceremony; talks about Bollywood celebrities' airport look







In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tarun highlighted the practicality of wearing outfits multiple times, suggesting that they get better with age. He observed a trend among brides to imitate the choices of Bollywood actors, calling for simplicity instead. Tahiliani advised against excessive makeup changes for wedding events and warned against the discomfort of heavy lehengas. The Fashion Designer of Bollywood Tarun Tahiliani recently said he doesn't lend his suits to stylists so celebrities can wear them in airports. He also praised Alia Bhatt to promote sustainable fashion.In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tarun highlighted the practicality of wearing outfits multiple times, suggesting that they get better with age. He observed a trend among brides to imitate the choices of Bollywood actors, calling for simplicity instead. Tahiliani advised against excessive makeup changes for wedding events and warned against the discomfort of heavy lehengas. Tarun also praised actress Alia Bhatt for promoting sustainable fashion. He praised his decision to wear it wedding saree again for last year's National Awards, where she received the Best Actress award for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali The 2022 hit drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor set several terms and conditions before saying yes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Love and War': reports Ice fashion designer also talked about Bollywood celebrity fashion the airport looks like . He criticized actors and stylists for excessively opting for expensive imported brands, even for their airport outfits, which he said sets unrealistic standards for their followers on social media platforms like Instagram. Tarun revealed that he received many requests from celebrities looking to borrow his outfits for advertising purposes through their 'airport looks'. He criticized Bollywood for homogenizing personal styles, noting the tendency for individuals to imitate actors' airport attire. Tarun emphasized that authentic style involves embracing one's unique voice rather than blindly following trends set by celebrities. He also highlighted the pressure intensified by social media to avoid repeating outfits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/fashion-designer-tarun-tahiliani-lauds-alia-bhatt-for-wearing-her-wedding-saree-for-national-award-ceremony-talks-about-bollywood-celebs-airport-looks/articleshow/107464326.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos