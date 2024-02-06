Entertainment
Hollywood Bowl Summer Season 2024 (Mitski/Sharon Van Etten, Roots Picnic, Jason Isbell/Sylvan Esso, more)
Los Angeles Location Hollywood bowl announced its 2024 summer season, which will run from June 15-September 28. Here are some highlights:
- Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival with Jodeci, Christian McBride, Charles Lloyd with Jason Moran, Larry GrenadierAnd Brian Blade, Mulatu Astatke, Alex Isley and Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance at UCLA on June 15 and Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper with Yebba, Cory Henry, Soul Rebels with Seun Kuti, Baby Rose, Brian Blade and the Fellowship BandAnd Aneesa Strings June 16
- Celebration of June 19 with T-Pain, Color of Noise Orchestraand conductor Derrick Hodge June 19
- Roots Picnic: Hip-hop is the love of my life with The Roots, Queen Latifah, Common, Digestible Planets, Arrested Development, The PharcydeAnd Black sheep June 29
- Beck with the Los Angeles Philharmonic July 6
- Jason Isbell and Unit 400, Sylvan EssoAnd You are long July 21
- Shaka Khan July 26
- Gary Clark Jr. And The war and the treaty August 21
- Toto And Christopher Cross September 1st
- Trombone Shorty & Avenue d'Orléans with Big Boi September 4
- Natalia Lafourcade with the Los Angeles Philharmonic on September 6 and 7
- Rodrigo and Gabriela September 18
- Mythical And Sharon Van Etten September 28
See the full schedule below.
Tickets will be available online or by telephone (323 850 2000), and the schedule is as follows:
- New subscriptions available Tuesday February 6 at 10 a.m.
- Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival tickets available Tuesday, February 6 at 10 a.m.
- Group sales for select concerts begin Tuesday, February 6 at 10 a.m.
- Create Your Own Packages available Tuesday, March 19 at 10 a.m.
- The Hollywood Bowl box office opens its doors to single ticket sales on Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m.
HOLLYWOOD BOWL SEASON SUMMER 2024
Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
Saturday June 15, 3:30 p.m.
Arsenio Hall, host
Jodeci
Christian McBride
Charles Lloyd with Jason Moran, Larry Grenadier and Brian Blade
Mulatu Astatke
Alex Isley
Herbie Hancock Institute for Jazz Performance at UCLA
Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
Sunday June 16, 3:30 p.m.
Arsenio Hall, host
Mucus Washington
Robert Glasper with special guest Yebba
Cory Henri
Soul Rebels with special guest Seun Kuti
Baby Pink
Brian Blade and the Fellowship Group
Aneesa Strings
Juneteenth celebration
Special guests T-Pain Plus
Wednesday June 19, 8 p.m.
T-pain
Color of Noise Orchestra
Derrick Hodge, conductor
Opening night at the Bowl
Celebrating Henry Mancini's 100th Birthday
Sunday June 23, 7:30 p.m.
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Special guests include Michael Bubl, Dave Koz and Monica Mancini
Roots Picnic: Hip-hop is the love of my life
Saturday June 29, 8 p.m.
Roots
Queen Latifah
Common
Hollow planets
Arrested development
The Pharcyde
Black sheep
And more…
4th of July Fireworks Spectacular with Harry Connick Jr.
Tuesday July 2, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday July 3, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday July 4, 7:30 p.m.
Harry Connick Jr.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Beck with the LA Phil
Saturday July 6, 8 p.m.
Beck
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Steven Reineke, conductor
Patti LaBelle
Sunday July 7, 7:30 p.m.
Scheherazade
Tuesday July 9, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Elim Chan, conductor
Augustin Hadelich, violin
Immediately lift your chin with force.
PROKOFIEV Violin Concerto No. 2
RIMSKI-KORSAKOV Scheherazade
All-Gershwin
Thursday July 11, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Lionel Bringuier, driver
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Isabel Léonard, singer
GERSHWIN Cuban Opening
GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue
GERSHWIN Song Selections
GERSHWIN Variations on I Got Rhythm
GERSHWIN An American in Paris
Cinema maestro: John Williams with the LA Phil
Friday July 12, 8 p.m.
Saturday July 13, 8 p.m.
Sunday July 14, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
John Williams, conductor
David Newman, conductor
Ray Chen plays Tchaikovsky
Tuesday July 16, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
David Afkham, conductor
Ray Chen, violin
Violin Concerto by TCHAIKOVSKI
MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, Scottish
Big Band Evening
Maria Schneider Orchestra Count Basie Orchestra
Wednesday July 17, 8 p.m.
Ballet Folklrico de Mexico with the LA Phil
Thursday July 18, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Carlos Miguel Prieto, driver
Ballet Folklrico de México by Amalia Hernández
Salvador López López, general director
Viviana Basanta, artistic director
CHVEZ Symphony No. 2, Sinfona India
Juan Pablo CONTRERAS Mariachitlán
Gabriela ORTIZ Antrpolis
REVOLUTIONS Sensemay
Arturo MRQUEZ Dance No. 2
LARA (arr. Ferrer) Danzones de Lara
MONCAYO Huapango
Disney Celebration of the 80s and 90s in Concert
Friday July 19, 8 p.m.
Saturday July 20, 8 p.m.
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Sarah Hicks, conductor
Jason Isbell and the Sylvan Esso Unit 400
You are long
Sunday July 21, 7 p.m.
KCRW Festival
Mozart under the stars
Tuesday July 23, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Zubin Mehta, conductor
Pinchas Zukerman, violin
MOZART Overture to The Abduction from the Serail
MOZART Violin Concerto No. 3
MOZART Symphony No. 41, Jupiter
All Beethoven
Thursday July 25, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
David Robertson, conductor
Sunwook Kim, piano
Clara-Jumi Kang, violin
Hayoung Choi, cello
BEETHOVEN Overture Coriolanus
BEETHOVEN Triple Concerto
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5
Shaka Khan
Friday July 26, 8 p.m.
Music from Les Misrables, Miss Saigon and more:
Boublil and Schnbergs Do you hear the people singing?
Sunday July 28, 7:30 p.m.
Stravinsky and Khachaturian
Tuesday July 30, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Kevin John Edusei, conductor
Martin Chalifour, violin
KHACHATURIAN Violin Concerto
KHACHATURIEN Spartacus Suite n°2
STRAVINSKY The Firebird Suite (1919 version)
Schumann & Bruch
Thursday August 1, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Xian Zhang, conductor
Karen Gomyo, violin
WAGNER Overture of the Mastersingers of Nuremberg
BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1
R. SCHUMANN Symphony No. 1, Spring
Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
Friday August 2, 8 p.m.
Saturday August 3, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Otto Tausk, conductor
Behzod Abduraimov, piano
USC Trojan Marching Band
TCHAIKOVSKY Polonaise by Eugene Onegin
TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1
TCHAIKOVSKY Suite from Sleeping Beauty
TCHAIKOVSKI 1812 Overture
Reggae Night XXII
Jamrock Reggae evening at the Bowl
Sunday August 4, 7 p.m.
KCRW Festival
Prokofiev and Shostakovich
Tuesday August 6, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Ryan Bancroft, conductor
Denis Kojoukhine, piano
PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3
SHOSTAKOVITCH Symphony No. 10
Laufey with the LA Phil
Wednesday August 7, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Conductor to be announced
Symphonic Tango and Flamenco
Thursday August 8, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
François López-Ferrer, driver
Blake Pouliot, violin
Flamenco live Carlota Santana
Emilio Ochando, choreographer
FALLA The Tricorn Suite No. 2
PIAZZOLLA Four Seasons of Buenos Aires
DEBUSSY Ibria
RAVEL Bolro
Artist to be announced
Saturday August 10, 8 p.m.
Sunday August 11, 7:30 p.m.
India.Arie
Friday August 9, 8 p.m.
All-Rachmaninov
Tuesday August 13, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Dima Slobodenyuk, conductor
Alexander Malofeev, piano
RACHMANINOFF Rhapsody on a theme by Paganini
RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2
Herbie Hancock: 50th headhunter
Wednesday August 14, 8 p.m.
Herbie Hancock
Harvey Mason
Bennie Maupin
Bill Summers
Marcus Miller
The Elements with Joshua Bell
Thursday August 15, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Rodolfo Barrez, driver
Joshua Bell, violin
COPLAND The Mexico room
Kevin PUTS/Edgar MEYER/Jake HEGGIE/Jennifer HIGDON/Jessie MONTGOMERY The elements
BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
The gypsy kings
With Nicolas Reyes
Friday August 16, 8 p.m.
Saturday August 17, 8 p.m.
Sweet summer jazz
George Benson
Sunday August 18, 6:30 p.m.
All-Dvok with Midori
Tuesday August 20, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Christian Reif, conductor
Midori, violin
Opening of the DVOK carnival
Violin Concerto DVOK
DVOK Symphony No. 7
Gary Clark Jr.
The war and the treaty
Wednesday August 21, 8 p.m.
The Rite of Spring
Thursday August 22, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Teddy Abrams, conductor
Program to include:
Michael Tilson THOMAS Agnegram
STRAVINSKY The Rite of Spring
Pink Martini with China Forbes
Friday August 23, 8 p.m.
Saturday August 24, 8 p.m.
Mount Joy
Sunday August 25, 7 p.m.
KCRW Festival
Singing in the rain in concert
Tuesday August 27, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
David Newman, conductor
Gustavo Dudamel & Yunchan Lim
Thursday August 29, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, driver
Yunchan Lim, piano
BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor
TCHAIKOVSKI Symphony No. 5
Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Concert Experience
Friday August 30, 8 p.m.
Saturday August 31, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, driver
Toto
Christopher Cross
Sunday September 1, 7:30 p.m.
Carmen and Carnival with Dudamel
Tuesday September 3, 8 p.m.
Thursday September 5, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, driver
Sergio Tiempo, piano
Karin Lechner, piano
Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano
Roberto SIERRA Fandangos
BIZET Scenes from Carmen
Roberto SIERRA Alegra
SAINT-SANS Carnival of the Animals
Trombone Shorty & Orléans Avenue
Wednesday September 4, 8 p.m.
Trombone Shorty
Big Boi
Natalia Lafourcade with the LA Phil
Friday September 6, 8 p.m.
Saturday September 7, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, driver
Vance Joy
dream of your life 10th anniversary tour
Sunday September 8, 7 p.m.
KCRW Festival
Dudamel leads Beethoven 9
Tuesday September 10, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, driver
Keymon Murrah, countertenor
Hera Hyesang Park, soprano
Samantha Hankey, mezzo-soprano
Anthony Len, tenor
Dashon Burton, bass
Master Choir of Los Angeles
Grant Gershon, artistic director
Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director
BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9
Sammy Davis, Jr. at 100
Wednesday September 11, 8 p.m.
Dudamel and the opera stars
Thursday September 12, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, driver
Diana Damrau, soprano
Jonas Kaufmann, tenor
VERDI Opening of Sicilian Vespers
MASCAGNI Intermezzo of Cavalleria rusticana
MISCELLANEOUS Selected tunes and duets
RESPIGHI Pines of Rome
Boyz II Men
Friday September 13, 8 p.m.
Saturday September 14, 8 p.m.
Sunday September 15, 8 p.m.
Fireworks finale
Rodrigo and Gabriela
Wednesday September 18, 8 p.m.
The concert: a tribute to ABBA
Friday September 20, 8 p.m.
Rodgers & Hammersteins The Sound of Singing Music
Saturday September 21, 6 p.m. Pre-show; 7:30 p.m. cinema
Mélissa Peterman, host
Cumbia at the Bowl!
Sunday September 22, 7 p.m.
KCRW Festival
Caaveral Group by Humberto Pabón
Dynamite Sonora
The flower brothers
Camilo
Thursday September 26, 8 p.m.
Mythical
Sharon Van Etten
Saturday September 28, 8 p.m.
|
