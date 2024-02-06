Hollywood Bowl Summer Season 2024 (Mitski/Sharon Van Etten, Roots Picnic, Jason Isbell/Sylvan Esso, more)





Los Angeles Location Hollywood bowl announced its 2024 summer season, which will run from June 15-September 28. Here are some highlights: Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival with Jodeci, Christian McBride, Charles Lloyd with Jason Moran, Larry Grenadier And Brian Blade, Mulatu Astatke, Alex Isley and Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance at UCLA on June 15 and Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper with Yebba, Cory Henry, Soul Rebels with Seun Kuti, Baby Rose, Brian Blade and the Fellowship Band And Aneesa Strings June 16

September 18 Mythical And Sharon Van Etten September 28 See the full schedule below. Tickets will be available online or by telephone (323 850 2000), and the schedule is as follows: New subscriptions available Tuesday February 6 at 10 a.m.

Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival tickets available Tuesday, February 6 at 10 a.m.

Group sales for select concerts begin Tuesday, February 6 at 10 a.m.

Create Your Own Packages available Tuesday, March 19 at 10 a.m.

The Hollywood Bowl box office opens its doors to single ticket sales on Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. HOLLYWOOD BOWL SEASON SUMMER 2024 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

Saturday June 15, 3:30 p.m.

Arsenio Hall, host

Jodeci

Christian McBride

Charles Lloyd with Jason Moran, Larry Grenadier and Brian Blade

Mulatu Astatke

Alex Isley

Herbie Hancock Institute for Jazz Performance at UCLA Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

Sunday June 16, 3:30 p.m.

Arsenio Hall, host

Mucus Washington

Robert Glasper with special guest Yebba

Cory Henri

Soul Rebels with special guest Seun Kuti

Baby Pink

Brian Blade and the Fellowship Group

Aneesa Strings Juneteenth celebration

Special guests T-Pain Plus

Wednesday June 19, 8 p.m.

T-pain

Color of Noise Orchestra

Derrick Hodge, conductor Opening night at the Bowl

Celebrating Henry Mancini's 100th Birthday

Sunday June 23, 7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Special guests include Michael Bubl, Dave Koz and Monica Mancini Roots Picnic: Hip-hop is the love of my life

Saturday June 29, 8 p.m.

Roots

Queen Latifah

Common

Hollow planets

Arrested development

The Pharcyde

Black sheep

And more… 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular with Harry Connick Jr.

Tuesday July 2, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday July 3, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday July 4, 7:30 p.m.

Harry Connick Jr.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Thomas Wilkins, conductor Beck with the LA Phil

Saturday July 6, 8 p.m.

Beck

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Steven Reineke, conductor Patti LaBelle

Sunday July 7, 7:30 p.m. Scheherazade

Tuesday July 9, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Elim Chan, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Immediately lift your chin with force.

PROKOFIEV Violin Concerto No. 2

RIMSKI-KORSAKOV Scheherazade All-Gershwin

Thursday July 11, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Lionel Bringuier, driver

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Isabel Léonard, singer

GERSHWIN Cuban Opening

GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue

GERSHWIN Song Selections

GERSHWIN Variations on I Got Rhythm

GERSHWIN An American in Paris Cinema maestro: John Williams with the LA Phil

Friday July 12, 8 p.m.

Saturday July 13, 8 p.m.

Sunday July 14, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

John Williams, conductor

David Newman, conductor Ray Chen plays Tchaikovsky

Tuesday July 16, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

David Afkham, conductor

Ray Chen, violin

Violin Concerto by TCHAIKOVSKI

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, Scottish Big Band Evening

Maria Schneider Orchestra Count Basie Orchestra

Wednesday July 17, 8 p.m. Ballet Folklrico de Mexico with the LA Phil

Thursday July 18, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Carlos Miguel Prieto, driver

Ballet Folklrico de México by Amalia Hernández

Salvador López López, general director

Viviana Basanta, artistic director

CHVEZ Symphony No. 2, Sinfona India

Juan Pablo CONTRERAS Mariachitlán

Gabriela ORTIZ Antrpolis

REVOLUTIONS Sensemay

Arturo MRQUEZ Dance No. 2

LARA (arr. Ferrer) Danzones de Lara

MONCAYO Huapango Disney Celebration of the 80s and 90s in Concert

Friday July 19, 8 p.m.

Saturday July 20, 8 p.m.

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Sarah Hicks, conductor Jason Isbell and the Sylvan Esso Unit 400

You are long

Sunday July 21, 7 p.m.

KCRW Festival Mozart under the stars

Tuesday July 23, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Zubin Mehta, conductor

Pinchas Zukerman, violin

MOZART Overture to The Abduction from the Serail

MOZART Violin Concerto No. 3

MOZART Symphony No. 41, Jupiter All Beethoven

Thursday July 25, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

David Robertson, conductor

Sunwook Kim, piano

Clara-Jumi Kang, violin

Hayoung Choi, cello

BEETHOVEN Overture Coriolanus

BEETHOVEN Triple Concerto

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5 Shaka Khan

Friday July 26, 8 p.m. Music from Les Misrables, Miss Saigon and more:

Boublil and Schnbergs Do you hear the people singing?

Sunday July 28, 7:30 p.m. Stravinsky and Khachaturian

Tuesday July 30, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Kevin John Edusei, conductor

Martin Chalifour, violin

KHACHATURIAN Violin Concerto

KHACHATURIEN Spartacus Suite n°2

STRAVINSKY The Firebird Suite (1919 version) Schumann & Bruch

Thursday August 1, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Xian Zhang, conductor

Karen Gomyo, violin

WAGNER Overture of the Mastersingers of Nuremberg

BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1

R. SCHUMANN Symphony No. 1, Spring Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks

Friday August 2, 8 p.m.

Saturday August 3, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Otto Tausk, conductor

Behzod Abduraimov, piano

USC Trojan Marching Band

TCHAIKOVSKY Polonaise by Eugene Onegin

TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1

TCHAIKOVSKY Suite from Sleeping Beauty

TCHAIKOVSKI 1812 Overture Reggae Night XXII

Jamrock Reggae evening at the Bowl

Sunday August 4, 7 p.m.

KCRW Festival Prokofiev and Shostakovich

Tuesday August 6, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Ryan Bancroft, conductor

Denis Kojoukhine, piano

PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3

SHOSTAKOVITCH Symphony No. 10 Laufey with the LA Phil

Wednesday August 7, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Conductor to be announced Symphonic Tango and Flamenco

Thursday August 8, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

François López-Ferrer, driver

Blake Pouliot, violin

Flamenco live Carlota Santana

Emilio Ochando, choreographer

FALLA The Tricorn Suite No. 2

PIAZZOLLA Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

DEBUSSY Ibria

RAVEL Bolro Artist to be announced

Saturday August 10, 8 p.m.

Sunday August 11, 7:30 p.m. India.Arie

Friday August 9, 8 p.m. All-Rachmaninov

Tuesday August 13, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Dima Slobodenyuk, conductor

Alexander Malofeev, piano

RACHMANINOFF Rhapsody on a theme by Paganini

RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2 Herbie Hancock: 50th headhunter

Wednesday August 14, 8 p.m.

Herbie Hancock

Harvey Mason

Bennie Maupin

Bill Summers

Marcus Miller The Elements with Joshua Bell

Thursday August 15, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Rodolfo Barrez, driver

Joshua Bell, violin

COPLAND The Mexico room

Kevin PUTS/Edgar MEYER/Jake HEGGIE/Jennifer HIGDON/Jessie MONTGOMERY The elements

BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from West Side Story The gypsy kings

With Nicolas Reyes

Friday August 16, 8 p.m.

Saturday August 17, 8 p.m. Sweet summer jazz

George Benson

Sunday August 18, 6:30 p.m. All-Dvok with Midori

Tuesday August 20, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Christian Reif, conductor

Midori, violin

Opening of the DVOK carnival

Violin Concerto DVOK

DVOK Symphony No. 7 Gary Clark Jr.

The war and the treaty

Wednesday August 21, 8 p.m. The Rite of Spring

Thursday August 22, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Teddy Abrams, conductor

Program to include:

Michael Tilson THOMAS Agnegram

STRAVINSKY The Rite of Spring Pink Martini with China Forbes

Friday August 23, 8 p.m.

Saturday August 24, 8 p.m. Mount Joy

Sunday August 25, 7 p.m.

KCRW Festival Singing in the rain in concert

Tuesday August 27, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

David Newman, conductor Gustavo Dudamel & Yunchan Lim

Thursday August 29, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, driver

Yunchan Lim, piano

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor

TCHAIKOVSKI Symphony No. 5 Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Concert Experience

Friday August 30, 8 p.m.

Saturday August 31, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, driver Toto

Christopher Cross

Sunday September 1, 7:30 p.m. Carmen and Carnival with Dudamel

Tuesday September 3, 8 p.m.

Thursday September 5, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, driver

Sergio Tiempo, piano

Karin Lechner, piano

Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano

Roberto SIERRA Fandangos

BIZET Scenes from Carmen

Roberto SIERRA Alegra

SAINT-SANS Carnival of the Animals Trombone Shorty & Orléans Avenue

Wednesday September 4, 8 p.m.

Trombone Shorty

Big Boi Natalia Lafourcade with the LA Phil

Friday September 6, 8 p.m.

Saturday September 7, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, driver Vance Joy

dream of your life 10th anniversary tour

Sunday September 8, 7 p.m.

KCRW Festival Dudamel leads Beethoven 9

Tuesday September 10, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, driver

Keymon Murrah, countertenor

Hera Hyesang Park, soprano

Samantha Hankey, mezzo-soprano

Anthony Len, tenor

Dashon Burton, bass

Master Choir of Los Angeles

Grant Gershon, artistic director

Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director

BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9 Sammy Davis, Jr. at 100

Wednesday September 11, 8 p.m. Dudamel and the opera stars

Thursday September 12, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, driver

Diana Damrau, soprano

Jonas Kaufmann, tenor

VERDI Opening of Sicilian Vespers

MASCAGNI Intermezzo of Cavalleria rusticana

MISCELLANEOUS Selected tunes and duets

RESPIGHI Pines of Rome Boyz II Men

Friday September 13, 8 p.m.

Saturday September 14, 8 p.m.

Sunday September 15, 8 p.m.

Fireworks finale Rodrigo and Gabriela

Wednesday September 18, 8 p.m. The concert: a tribute to ABBA

Friday September 20, 8 p.m. Rodgers & Hammersteins The Sound of Singing Music

Saturday September 21, 6 p.m. Pre-show; 7:30 p.m. cinema

Mélissa Peterman, host Cumbia at the Bowl!

Sunday September 22, 7 p.m.

KCRW Festival

Caaveral Group by Humberto Pabón

Dynamite Sonora

The flower brothers Camilo

Thursday September 26, 8 p.m. Mythical

Sharon Van Etten

Saturday September 28, 8 p.m.

