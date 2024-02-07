Entertainment
Hollywood Bowl 2024 lineup features Mitski, Les Miz, Marvel and '90s Disney
With the procession of music festival lineup announcements largely over, it's time for one last look at summer music — and by far the band's most quintessentially Los Angeles.
The Hollywood Bowl just announced its summer 2024 lineup, and it includes concerts by Beck, Laufey and Natalia Lafourcade (all Capricious will perform with the LA Phil), Mitski, Gary Clark Jr. and Toto, as well as those already announced. signature shows like the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular with Harry Connick Jr. (Boyz II Men will play the pyro-filled season closer) and the Roots Picnic, which includes the Roots, Queen Latifah and Common.
It all adds up to a handful of nights that promise plenty of lineups of special guests, including a tribute to Sammy Davis Jr., a Juneteenth celebration with T-Pain headlining, a season opener with Michael Bublé which marks the 100th birthday of the late Henry Mancini, a Herbie Hancock Concert which brings together his Headhunters collaborators and the annual two-day jazz festival, which includes Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper and Jodeci.
If you're a Hollywood Bowl veteran, you already know the drill Ticketing: Subscriptions are available now, individual shows will be released in a few months. But for starters, here's how it works: You can currently purchase subscriptions for entire runs of tickets for groups of 10 or more people. On March 19, “create your own” packages go on sale, followed by individual show tickets on May 7 (if there's a date to remember here, it's this one). This all applies to the just-announced LA Phil-produced shows (which also have a BYOB-friendly policy) as opposed to already-on-sale rental events like Joni Mitchell, Netflix is a Joke Fest, and Noah Kahan .
Coming back to the programming, this summer's cinema selections have largely moved away from single film selections (aside from a live score by LA Phil from Sing in the rain) for the benefit of a handful of multi-film thematic evenings. Conductor Sarah Hicks will lead the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra in an assortment of Disney films from the '80s and '90s, with guest vocalists performing alongside clips from the films. And Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the LA Phil for the Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Concert Experience, which will incorporate works from the first 23 MCU films. Iconic composer John Williams will return once again for his annual outing with the LA Phil, with David Newman sharing conducting duties.
We could go on and on about the programming: a tribute to the lyricist Alain Boublil and the composer Claude-Michel Schönberg who covers songs from Wretched And Miss Saigon; a performance by the Ballet Folklórico de Mexico; an ABBA tribute show; an evening filled with opera stars; programs focusing on George Gershwin and Sergei Rachmaninov; and concerts by Jason Isbell, Chaka Khan, Mt. Joy, Trombone Shorty, Patti LaBelle, Vance Joy, India.Arie, the Gipsy Kings and Camilo.
You can find the full schedule of nearly 60 shows on the Hollywood Bowl website, but we've included a slightly more understandable list of some of our favorites below.
25 shows from the Hollywood Bowl's 2024 season lineup that we're most excited about
June
Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
Saturday, Sunday June 15 and 16 at 3:30 p.m.
Seventeenth Birthday Celebration with T-Pain
Wednesday June 19 at 8 p.m.
Opening Night at the Bowl: Celebrating Henry Mancini's 100th Birthday
Michael Bublé, Dave Koz and Monica Mancini
Sunday June 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Roots Picnic: Hip-hop is the love of my life
The Roots, Queen Latifah, Common, Digestible Planets, Arrested Development, The Pharcyde, Black Sheep
Saturday June 29 at 8 p.m.
July
4th of July Fireworks Spectacular with Harry Connick Jr.
Tuesday to Thursday July 2 and 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Beck with the LA Phil
Saturday July 6 at 8 p.m.
Cinema maestro: John Williams with the LA Phil
Friday, Saturday July 12 and 13 at 8 p.m.; Sunday July 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Ballet Folklorico de Mexico with the LA Phil
Thursday July 18 at 8 p.m.
Disney Celebration of the 80s and 90s in Concert
Friday, Saturday July 19 and 20 at 8 p.m.
Jason Isbell and the 400 + Sylvan Esso unit
Sunday July 21 at 7 p.m.
The music of Wretched, Miss Saigon and more: Do you hear people singing about Boublil and Schonberg?
Sunday July 28 at 7:30 p.m.
August
Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
Friday, Saturday August 2 and 3 at 8 p.m.
Laufey with the LA Phil
Wednesday August 7 at 8 p.m.
Herbie Hancock: Headhunters 50th
Wednesday August 14 at 8 p.m.
Gary Clark Jr. + The War and the Treaty
Wednesday August 21 at 8 p.m.
Sing in the rain in concert
Tuesday August 27 at 8 p.m.
Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Concert Experience
Friday, Saturday August 30 and 31 at 8 p.m.
September
Toto + Christophe Cross
Sunday September 1st at 7:30 p.m.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue + Big Boi
Wednesday September 4 at 8 p.m.
Natalia Lafourcade with the LA Phil
Friday, Saturday September 6 and 7 at 8 p.m.
Sammy Davis Jr. at 100
Wednesday September 11 at 8 p.m.
Dudamel and the opera stars
Thursday September 12 at 8 p.m.
Boyz II Men
Fri to Sun September 13 to 15 at 8 p.m.
Rodrigo and Gabriela
Wednesday September 18 at 8 p.m.
Mitski + Sharon Van Etten
Saturday September 28 at 8 p.m.
|
