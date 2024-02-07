Fired 'Mandalorian' actor sues Disney thanks to funding from Elon Musk





By Lisa Richwine LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Actress Gina Carano sued Walt Disney for wrongful dismissal of the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday and backed by billionaire Elon Musk. Carano argued in the lawsuit that she was fired in 2021 for expressing conservative views on social media platforms, including Twitter, which is now owned by Musk and known as X. “A short time ago, in a galaxy not so far away, Defendants made it clear that only one orthodoxy of thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their Empire,” the court filing says. federal government of California. She also denounced sexual discrimination, arguing that male stars who expressed their opinions suffered no consequences. Carano, who played warrior Cara Dune, is asking the court to order Disney's Lucasfilm unit to reinstate her in the role and seeking compensatory damages of up to $75,000 plus emotional distress and damages -punitive interest which will be determined at trial. A Disney spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. Musk, who cursed Disney CEO Bob Iger in September when the company pulled X's advertising, said last year he would fund a lawsuit from users who faced retaliation from employers for their comments on the platform. “As a sign of X Corp's commitment to free speech, we are proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano's lawsuit, allowing her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without intimidation, harassment or discrimination,” said Joe Benarroch, X’s head of business operations. Disney removed Carano from “The Mandalorian” over social media posts that the company then called “abhorrent and unacceptable” for “disparaging people based on their cultural and religious identities.” “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote on Instagram, according to a Variety article at the time. The story continues Carano also faced criticism for Twitter posts in which she ridiculed wearing masks during the pandemic and echoed false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, himself sparked backlash for liking an anti-Jewish post on X in September, prompting advertisers including Disney to halt spending on the platform. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine, editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

