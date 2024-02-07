Hollywood Bowl announces 2024 season with tribute to Beck, T-Pain and Henry Mancini





The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced its 2024 summer season at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 6. It's also a big event that officially kicks off June 23 with the opening night of Henry Mancini's 100th celebration at the Bowl, featuring the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra conducted by Thomas Wilkins and special guests Michael Bubl, Dave KozMonica Mancini and other guests will be announced. The season also includes nine performances under the stars with LA Phil Music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel and the orchestra. Two of these evenings will feature Natalia Lafourcade, 17-time Latin Grammy winner and four-time Grammy winner (September 6 and 7), as well as a performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony (September 10) and a celebration with opera stars Diana Damrau and Jonas Kaufmann (September 12). Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade, a 17-time Latin Grammy winner and four-time Grammy Award winner, will perform with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 6-7. (Photo by Juan Pablo Pino, AFP via Getty Images)

Harry Connick Jr. (pictured at the 2019 Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala – The Birth of Jazz: From Bolden to Armstrong at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 17, 2019 in New York) will headline of July at the Hollywood Bowl. Fourth fireworks show alongside the LA Phil July 2-4. (Photo by Noam Galai, Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln Center)

Rapper T-Pain (pictured at the 2023 Soul Train Awards on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California) will headline the Hollywood Bowl's Juneteenth celebration with special guests alongside the Color of Noise Orchestra led by conductor Derrick Hodge on June 19. Aaron J. Thornton, Getty Images for BET)

Singer Michael Bubl (pictured performing at the Footprint Center on September 20, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona) will be part of the opening night of the Bowl's 100th Henry Mancini Celebration with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra conducted by Thomas Wilkins with special guests Dave Koz and Monica Mancini. and others on June 23 at the Hollywood Bowl. (Photo by Christian Petersen, Getty Images)

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and producer Beck (pictured performing at The Art of Elysium's 25th Anniversary HEAVEN Gala at the Wiltern on January 6, 2024 in Los Angeles) will perform with the LA Phil at Hollywood Bowl on July 6. Photo by Phillip Faraone, Getty Images for The Art of Elysium) However, the first event of the season is the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, which takes place June 15-16 and is hosted by actor Arsenio Halland Juneteenth Celebration returns with T-Pain featuring the Color of Noise Orchestra and special guests on June 19. Other highlights include (listed by date): The first-ever Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life Festival featuring The Roots, Queen Latifa, Common and more on June 29; Beck, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and producer with the LA Phil on July 6; The spectacular 4th of July fireworks display with Harry Connick Jr. and the LA Phil July 2-4. Music and film icon John Williams returns with Maestro of the Movies alongside the LA Phil July 12-14; Ballet Folklrico de Mexico with the LA Phil will perform July 17; Zubin Mehta, conductor emeritus of the LA Phil, returns to the Hollywood Bowl for the first time in 30 years for Mozart Under the Stars with the LA Phil on July 23. The legendary Chaka Khan takes the stage on July 26; The Tchaikovsky Show with fireworks will take place on August 2 and 3; and Herbie Hancock celebrates the 50th anniversary of “Head Hunters” by reuniting with his original castmates for the first time since 1973. Born in Austin, Texas singer-songwriter and blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr. performs with The War and Treat on August 21; Mt. Joy headlines the KCRW Festival on August 25; the world premiere of Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Concert Experience on August 30; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave with Big Boi on September 4; Vance Joy’s “Dream Your Life Away” 10th Anniversary Tour on September 8; a celebration of Sammy Davis Jr. at 100 a.m. on September 11; and Cumbia at the Bowl! with Humberto Pabn's Grupo Caaveral and more on September 22. For the full schedule of events, go to hollywoodbowl.com. Tickets for the 2024 Hollywood Bowl summer season will be available by calling 323-850-2000 or at hollywoodbowl.com or starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 6 for new subscribers and group sales for select concerts. Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival will also be available at 10 a.m. on February 6. Hollywood Bowl build-your-own packages are available beginning at 10 a.m. on March 19, and the Hollywood Bowl box office officially opens for single ticket sales at 10 a.m. on May 7. For more information on ticketing, visit hollywoodbowl.com.

